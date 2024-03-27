Regulatory client communication to Swedish bank
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Regulatory client communication to one of Sweden 's larges banks. You will support transition of Governance, Risk and Compliance team within the Product Regulatory Office and contribute to further development of this team in Warsaw. Apply for the position today because we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for an experienced professional to be responsible for regulatory client communication within LC & FI division. This is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of regulatory change and drive end to end client communication related to EMIR Refit as well as other securities regulations. The person in this role will support transition of Governance, Risk and Compliance team within the Product Regulatory Office and contribute to further development of this team in Warsaw. This role will suit candidates with prior experience in regulatory reporting and those with very strong client service skills.
Responsibilities:
• Manage client regulatory queries and ensure they are addressed accordingly
• Coordinate client outreach related to EMIR Refit and other regulations where relevant
• Review client regulatory information and collaborate effectively to ensure static data and documentation meets requirements
• Work closely with all members of the Regulatory Reporting Office as well as other stakeholders to resolve specific client issues and tasks
• Escalate and mitigate exceptional cases and provide support where adequate
• Be responsible for coordination and set up of new delegated reporting agreements
• Drive regulatory projects which include data centric and regulatory change initiatives
• Analyze, participate, and present regulatory compliance matters in working groups & committees
• Build strong risk management culture
• Support the team in relevant BAU activities
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University degree in business, banking & finance, law or relevant industry experience
• Minimum 3 years of experience in financial regulations
• Strong knowledge of regulatory requirements under EMIR, MIFIR/MIFID II, Dodd Frank and SFTR
• Good communication skills and ability to work directly with the client as well as with stakeholders across all levels of the organization
• Previous experience with derivatives documentation and exposure to regulatory reporting preferred
• Prioritization and utmost attention to detail
• Strong awareness of regulatory risks
• Good command of MS Excel skills. Tableau skills a plus
• Adherence to regulatory requirements and work in accordance with policies and procedures
• Positive mindset
• Fluency in English - both verbal and written
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103286". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8570003