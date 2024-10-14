Regulatory Affairs specialist
2024-10-14
Our customers are in more or less constant need of skilled and experienced RA consultants and we are therefore currently looking for persons who can take commit to a longer or shorter assignment at some of our customer for a longer or shorter period of time.
If you have experience from medical device and used to performing regulatory assessments,, creating regulatory strategies and plans for new developments - we would like to talk immediately! Especially of you have profound knowledge and experience in working within Medical device.
Experience from notifying bodies i e FDA is an advantage.
Who are you?
As a person you are:
• Selfsufficient and independent
• a teamplayer with integrity and ability build professional relationships with different stakeholders both internally and externally
• comfortable in your role as a consultant
• you have adeep and profound understanding of Regulatory affairs issues within Medical device
• you have an international approach to your work
What you can expect
Technogarden is a well established company with a growing Life Science business, you will have extensive support and you choose yourself whether you would like to work as a subcontractor within your won company or as employed if we get to cooperate.
