Regulatory Affairs Expansion Lead (Maternity cover)!
Oatly AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2024-07-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
More and more people choose to switch to a plant-based diet for the sake of their health and the planet. We offer you a great opportunity to take an active part in the expansion of a great company with great products. If you're getting a tingly feeling reading this, thinking you want to be part of making sure Oatly can actively keep making the world a better place, we are happy to tell you that we are looking for a Regulatory Affairs Expansion Lead! The role is placed in Malmö HQ.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
You will secure sustainable business growth of Oatlys brand by ensuring the legal/regulatory compliance of Oatly products in new expansion markets. Support expansion team with regulatory expertise, securing that regulatory requirements and risks are captured and addressed. This isa temporary position of one year for a maternity cover, starting from October 2024.
More fun things you will do:
Support the expansion team by providing regulatory insights when assessing and accessing new markets.
Be on top of the latest regulatory developments by monitoring legislation and cascade it into the organization by structuring complex content.
Map and document the regulatory requirements of new markets in a structured and organized way.
Coordinate the contact with external consultants when needed.
Perform regulatory risk assessments for new product categories which will be launched within the specific market and advise on solutions.
Ensure product and labelling/stickering compliance.
Carrying out regulatory tasks related to placing the Oatly products on new markets, including authority registration/notification if applicable.
Provide active support to the Expansion team with the handling and validation of all kinds of back office regulatory documentation, including, the coordination between all involved internal and external stakeholders.
Provide local regulatory expertise to create guidance and clarity within the organization.
Be responsible for setting processes and documentation related to new market entries.
Be the point of contact for the local authorities, certification bodies and distributors regarding regulatory questions.
Collaborate extensively with Commercial team and Customs specialist securing new market entries.
Work closely with Regulatory Affairs & Market lead securing business continuity and handover of new markets when these are entered
WHO YOU ARE:
Besides being passionate about food safety, quality and sustainability we believe that you have a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and great self-leadership. Most of all you enjoy a collaborative environment of change, are solution driven and have an ability to have focus both in current situation and in long term perspective.
We hope to see that you check the following boxes:
B.S./MSc or corresponding with focus on quality or food safety or law school with food as master
Advance knowledge of food legislation
Basic knowledge of trade and customs regulations
Interest in applying and embedding sustainability into the area of influence
IT competence: MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point), SharePoint, ERP
You have at least 5 years of experience working with legal & regulatory requirements in the Food industry from an international organization & global context. You have experience working with product management, artwork and labelling as well as working with authorities.
You are fluent in English, other languages is as an advantage.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than 24th of July.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly xxx
#LI-TA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), http://www.oatly.com Jobbnummer
8786827