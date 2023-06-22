Regulation Specialist
READY TO SHAPE TOMORROW'S SOCIETY TOGETHER WITH US?
Do you want to take the challenge to support our development in China? Can you contribute to give us a good perspective of governmental strategies and regulation development to make Chinese vehicles safer, greener, more connected, to understand what vehicle data are to be required and how? Can you contribute to increase our influence on Vehicle Regulation development in China? Can you give us more visibility towards the Chinese Rules makers and the Regulatory Authorities?
Then you can be the one!
WHO ARE WE?
Our organization is built by engaged people and teamwork. We are a truly global company and we believe in the advantage of diversity. Together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone and this is where you can fit right in.
The Product Regulation team is part of the Strategic Product Planning organization and has the responsibility to influence the development of product regulations, as well as to provide, internally, information about current, proposed and expected global vehicle regulations. We are an inclusive team with 6 different nationalities, working on 5 different sites, and connecting with a global network.
WHAT CHALLENGES DO WE HAVE?
China has set its sights on becoming the world leader in connected and self-driving vehicles. Several policy documents released since 2020 have also set key development targets for the industry, including the Roadmap for Intelligent Connected Vehicle Technology 2.0
Chinese government promotes the development of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the shift from petroleum to other clean energies, thereby coping with the issues of energy security and emissions. China's Internet of Vehicles will become better regulated over the next few years as authorities seek to standardize data and cybersecurity in the industry (across a range of fields).
The booming sales of NEVs have largely been promoted by a series of incentive policies. The objective of the Chinese rules makers is to lead this regulatory development.
Chinese regulations and policies development are different from what is done in EU, so we need someone to support us to navigate and implement those evolutions which often lead to unique development in very short lead time.
WHO ARE YOU?
You are a Regulation specialist!
You will work with the regulatory agencies in China to map the Regulation development that may influence our vehicles design, to give us visibility towards the rule makers, to influence the regulation development in this market in the best favorable manner for suiting the Volvo's positions. To do so, you will lead internal activities to prepare and anchor our lobbying strategies, you will support us to understand how to act within the Manufacturers Associations in China (ACEA Beijin), you will work with our competitors to build consensus positions, in respect of the Competition Law Compliance (CLC) and you will secure our lobbying position is well reflected in the industry position.
You will, as well secure, internally that the regulation is understood so it can be implemented in accordance with the rule-maker's logic. So, you will have a key responsibility to communicate internally future regulatory requirements from China and potential associated risks. You will have a key role to support Volvo compliance functions.
You will also interact with other Regulation Specialist, so they can assess the gaps between EU and Chinese Regulations to prepare engineering with the work to be done for China!
As a member of a global Network you have an open multi-brand and multi-cultural mindset, you are a network builder, a good team-worker, you are business and customer oriented and you demonstrate courage and integrity.
You are creative and have the mindset to constantly learn and improve. Your personality and desire will drive and influence the regulation development in a challenging domain. You have a "can do" attitude and take pride in your work.
More than that, we expect you have a strong experience about the regulation development in China in general. So the Experience from Regulation development in China is of course important, as well as the knowledge of the Automotive area.
Working in a global environment, you have excellent verbal and written English skills. You have as well negotiation skills and experience of finding compromise (in English). You have good communication skills and an impressive capacity to analyze/summarize texts to focus on key issues. Working with China, you speak Chinese, so you can be our interface with local Rules makers and trade associations.
