Regulation Specialist within vehicle safety, weight and dimensions
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do:
We are looking for a regulation specialist who feels comfortable interacting with external stakeholders, to influence and monitor regulation development around the 'weights and dimensions directive' in EU, who can support the regulation update of the dangerous goods requirements and who can engage in the vehicle safety regulations evolutions. You will work with regulatory agencies in EU (mainly EU Commission) or in UN (WP29 and subgroups in the United Nations) to influence the regulation development in this area in the best favorable manner for suiting Volvo's positions. To do so, you will lead internal activities to prepare and anchor our lobbying strategies, you will act as a Volvo representative on Manufacturers Associations, you will work with our competitors to build consensus positions, in respect of the Competition Law Compliance (CLC) and you will secure our lobbying position is well reflected in the industry position.
You will also have a key responsibility to communicate, internally about the future regulatory development and potential associated risks, and to support Volvo compliance functions around vehicle regulations under your responsibilities.
Is this your opportunity?
Do you want to take on the challenge to contribute to make our products even safer and greener? Do you want to contribute to create a world where road death is reduced to zero and where we optimize transport operations? Do you want to support a global organization influencing the product regulation development around vehicle weight, dimensions and safety? Then you can be the one!
The future team:
The Product Regulation team is an inclusive team with seven different nationalities, working on four different sites, and connecting with a global network.
Who are we looking for?
As part of our global network, we're looking for someone with an open, multi-brand, and multi-cultural mindset. We want you to be a network builder and a great team player who's focused on both business and customers, all while showing courage and integrity. We believe you're creative and eager to learn and grow. Your personality and enthusiasm will help drive and shape regulatory development in a challenging field. A positive "can-do" attitude and pride in your work are important to us. On top of that, we're hoping you have solid experience in the Vehicle Transport area, whether it's in vehicle regulation development, vehicle certification in the EU, or working with UN/WP29 in vehicle safety. Since we operate globally, strong verbal and written English skills are a must.
You should also be good at negotiating and finding compromise. Plus, we'd love for you to have great communication skills and the ability to analyze and summarize texts to highlight the key points.
Other qualifications are:
• Master of Science or Bachelor of Science in Engineering
• Experience with Vehicle Transport business,
• Knowledge about Weight & Dimensions Directive in EU
• Knowledge about Vehicle Regulations around safety, transport of dangerous goods
• Experience in Regulation development in EU or UN/WP29/WP15
The location for this role is preferably in Gothenburg but you could potentially be based in Lyon.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
9370193