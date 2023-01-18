Regulation Specialist Weights & Dimensions And Safety
2023-01-18
READY TO SHAPE TOMORROW'S SOCIETY TOGETHER WITH US?
Do you want to take the challenge to contribute to make our products even safer and greener? Do you want to contribute to create a world where road death is reduced to zero and where we optimize transport operations? Do you want to support a Global organization influencing the product regulation development around vehicle weight and dimensions and safety?
Then you can be the one!
WHO ARE WE?
Our organization is built by engaged people and teamwork. We are a truly global company and we believe in the advantage of diversity. Together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone and this is where you can fit right in.
The Product Regulation team is part of the Strategic Product Planning organization and has the responsibility to influence the development of product regulations, as well as to provide, internally, information about current, proposed and expected global vehicle regulations. We are an inclusive team with 7 different nationalities, working on 5 different sites, and connecting with a global network.
WHAT CHALLENGES DO WE HAVE?
A lot of vehicle regulations contribute, already today, to decrease fatalities and injuries when accidents occur, as well as to reduce greenhouse emissions from transport.
An ongoing activity from the EU Commission is to assess how the current Weights and Dimensions directive contributes to greening road transport by accelerating the uptake of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, contributes to ensure the free movement of goods and fair conditions of competition in the internal market for road transport and if safety is safeguarded or how it could be further improved. We also need support to update the dangerous goods safety requirements to allow zero emission vehicles and to work on electric vehicles safety requirements.
We are looking for a regulation specialist who can engage to interact externally with rule makers/stakeholders to monitor and influence the regulation development around the 'weights and dimensions directive' in EU, who can support the needed regulation update of the dangerous goods requirements and who can engage in the UN ECE R100 evolution.
You will work with regulatory agencies in EU (mainly EU Commission) or in UN (WP29 and sub groups in the United Nations) to influence the regulation development in this area in the best favorable manner for suiting the Volvo's positions. To do so, you will lead internal activities to prepare and anchor our lobbying strategies, you will act as a Volvo representative on Manufacturers Associations, you will work with our competitors to build consensus positions, in respect of the Competition Law Compliance (CLC) and you will secure our lobbying position is well reflected in the industry position.
You will also have a key responsibility to communicate, internally about the future regulatory development and potential associated risks, and to support Volvo compliance functions around vehicle regulations under your responsibilities.
WHO ARE YOU?
As a member of a global Network you are expected to have an open multi-brand and multi-cultural mindset, to be a network builder, a good team-worker, to be business and customer oriented and to demonstrate courage and integrity.
We believe you are creative and have the mindset to constantly learn and improve. We are expecting your personality and desire will allow to drive and influence the regulation development in a challenging domain. You should also have a "can do" attitude and take pride in your work.
More than that we expect you have a strong experience in the Vehicle Transport area, experience in the vehicle regulation development, or vehicle certification in EU, or in UN/WP29 in the vehicle safety domain.
Working in a global environment, you have excellent verbal and written English skills. You have as well negotiation skills and experience of finding compromise (in English). You have good communication skills and an impressive capacity to analyze/summarize texts to focus on key issues.
Other qualifications are:
Master of Science or Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Experience with Vehicle Transport business,
Knowledge about Weights & Dimensions Directive in EU
Knowledge about Vehicle Regulations around safety (electric vehicle safety and dangerous goods vehicles requirements)
Experience in Regulation development in EU or UN/WP29
Our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success. If they light your inner fire, you might be the right person to support our team!
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL US!
Daurelle Marie-Pierre, Director Global Product Regulations : marie-pierre.daurelle@volvo.com
- +33 6 64 40 34 66
