Registration for recruitment meeting in Töcksfors!
2026-01-27
Are you new to Värmland? Are you interested in jobs in Töcksfors, Årjäng or Koppom and the surrounding area? Then you might be interested in coming and meeting our recruiters? We would like to invite you for coffee and tell you about the jobs that are currently available. The meeting will take place at Turistgården,
Elgerudsvägen 1 in Töcksfors on February 3, 10.00 - 12.00. Pre-registration is required.
We will also conduct speed interviews where you will have the opportunity to submit your CV and tell us what you want to work with.
We look forward to meeting you!
Linda & Hanna
Om Industrisupport
IndustriSupport is a staffing and recruitment company with over 25 years of experience in creating successful partnerships between companies and competent employees. With us you will have the opportunity to enter the Swedish labor market.
We offer benefits and build long-term relationships with employees and customers. Read more about us at www.industrisupport.com
