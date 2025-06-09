Registrar/Archivist
Carsten Höller Studio is looking for a registrar/archivist to join our small team in Stockholm as soon as possible.
The artist's studio is looking for a highly motivated and detail-oriented candidate with exceptional organizational skills, experience working in a high-paced environment, and a strong ability to maintain a strict work ethic with a focus on multi-tasking.
Job description
Under the supervision of the Artist and the Studio Manager, the Registrar/Archivist is responsible for all aspects of collections care and collections management, including monitoring the condition of works of art, maintaining the collection database and collection records, ensuring any relevant information is kept up-to-date. The job also includes looking after our publications and media archive.
The Registrar/Archivist oversees all activities relating to the collection and the archive, such as acquisitions, exhibitions, production, and loans, under the supervision of the Studio Manager and assists them in managing any activities relating to this. The job also includes looking after the publications and media archive, as well as assisting the small team with tasks related to the daily operation of the studio.
Qualifications and experiences
Work experience in handling art works. Such experience in an art gallery is preferable.
Thorough knowledge of Carsten Höller's works
Experience in the archiving of publications and other media.
Excellent English language communication skills in speech and writing
Ability to establish and maintain effective, professional working relationships with professionals, particularly within the art field.
Highly developed organisational skills with good attention to detail.
Ability to effectively work on multiple projects simultaneously; Adaptability.
Superior level of independence, accountability, and initiative.
Material and product knowledge is preferable; you feel comfortable with DIY.
Driver license (valid in Sweden) is highly preferable.
English is required; Swedish is preferable; Additional languages are appreciated.
The job is based in Stockholm, Sweden, but the candidate must be prepared for frequent and extended periods of travel.
Salary: based upon agreement.
Please submit your CV and cover letter including contact details for two references to linda@carstenholler.com
.
