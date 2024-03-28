Registered Nurses to adult psychiatric care, Region Kalmar County, Sweden
2024-03-28
We are now looking for registered nurses to join our psychiatry department in Västervik within Region Kalmar County wich lies in the south east of Sweden.
About Västervik and Region Kalmar County
The city of Västervik is a popular summer destination due to its warm and sunny climate and location near the Baltic Sea. The city offers beautiful surroundings with country sceneries and archipelago, but you will also find shopping streets and plenty of restaurants. The large selection of grocery stores, gyms, schools, and preschools means that you rarely have far to anything. Are you looking for a place to live away from hectic big cities and do you prefer idyllic country life in Sweden? Well than look here for your next job opportunity in Västervik.
Region Kalmar County is the main health care provider in Kalmar County with approximately 8000 employees. There are 3 hospitals, and 28 primary care centers are provided for the general population, as well as 18 public dental clinics.
Many Europeans have already made their permanent move to Kalmar County and are now working and living here.
About the adult psychiatry and forensic psychiatry department in Västervik
The adult psychiatry and forensic psychiatry are part of the psychiatry administration within Region Kalmar County. The department in Västervik are in an exciting stage of development where we are currently building a new psychiatric building in the middle of the hospital grounds. During the year 2025, we will move into the new psychiatry building and gather all adult psychiatry and forensic psychiatry in the same building.
We offer
We offer a workplace where you will get the opportunity to grow in your role as a nurse. We have a patient-focused mindset with high quality and safety where you have close cooperation with your nursing colleagues, doctors, counselors, psychologists, and medical secretaries. For you to get to know the organization, the workplace and your colleagues, we offer the usual introduction and supervision, but also an in-depth introductory training and safety knowledge.
You meet patients with varying diagnoses, conditions and needs, which makes the work varied and developing. Your duties include:
Medication management
Psychiatric care and assessment
Counseling
Documentation and administration
Within your employment with us, we offer:
Relocation allowance
Special compensation during weekends
Continuous introduction
Educational employment where you get the opportunity to study on paid working time
Flexible hours
Possibility to adapt the working hours to your individual needs and wishes
Wellness- allowance and possibility to rent a bicycle with gross salary deduction
We are looking for:
We are looking for you who is a licensed nurse within EU/EES and who enjoys varied work. We want you to be responsible and solution-focused and to be good at collaborating both with your closest colleagues and with external actors. Previous work experience from psychiatry, treatment centers or similar work is advantageous.
Terms of employment
Before moving to Sweden you need to reach B2 level in the Swedish language. Your license as a nurse needs to be recognized by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare. https://legitimation.socialstyrelsen.se/en/licence-application/.
Your employment will start with an introduction period. We provide further language studies in Swedish to reach the C1 level. If the trial period will be proved satisfactory and you demonstrate required skills, it will automatically turn into a permanent employment.
All contracts follow local and national collective agreements. Salary are set individually depending on your qualification and experience.
Support during recruitment process before moving to Sweden
You will receive continuous information and support from Region Kalmar, regarding relocation, establishment and language education.
If you are an EU/EEA citizen you may be eligible for support from EURES/ EURES Targeted Mobility Scheme (europa.eu)
In this recruitment we cooperate with EURES Arbetsförmedlingen which means:
An interview allowance to be able to see the place where you will live, work and to meet your future colleagues.
A preparing language course allowance to reach the B2 level at your current location.
Relocation allowance if needed also for your family members.
Recognition allowance.
Support after moving to your new home in Sweden
An intensive language course to reach C1 level in Swedish
A free preparing course about the Swedish health
Information and support regarding housing and childcare
Information about social security number, bank accounts, etc.
How to apply
Send your application to anna.kagestad@regionkalmar.se
Subject: Nurse Region Kalmar County, Västervik
Your applications should include personal letter and CV.
