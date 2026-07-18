Regional Transportation Performance & Systems Specialist at Epiroc
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Logistikjobb / Örebro Visa alla logistikjobb i Örebro
2026-07-18
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag i Örebro
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Do you want to combine transport, data analytics, and systems in a role where you can directly improve cost efficiency and service performance in a global organization?
In this role, you'll play a key part in optimizing transport flows, using data insights to support improvements, and shaping how transport performance and systems evolve across a complex, high-impact region.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Job description: Join our team
You will be part of the regional transport team within Supply Chain EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) – a large and diverse region with complex transport flows and significant business impact.
Following the implementation of a new Transport Management System (TMS), we are in an exciting phase where there is significant opportunity to develop ways of working, strengthen system usage, and create real impact across the region.
Your mission
In this role, you connect transport operations, data, and systems while supporting the regional team through analytics, improvements, and system optimization. You will standardize reporting, strengthen data analytics, and drive cross-regional initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce lead times, and create synergies. You will also play a key role in developing and managing transport systems, including the regional TMS, acting as the team's go-to person - capturing input, supporting improvements, and ensuring issues are resolved or escalated when needed.
Key responsibilities include:
Analyze and interpret transport data to identify trends and improvement opportunities
Build dashboards and reports (Power BI, Excel), and monitor and interpret KPIs to support performance improvements
Act as regional TMS specialist and go-to person, providing support and guidance to the team and enable full TMS capability
Ensure governance, accurate and consistent data across systems (TMS, Coupa etc)
Support improvements in systems and processes, including the use of new technologies and tools
Contribute to and help monitor cross-regional transport initiatives with a focus on efficiencies and performance improvements
Collaborate with transport specialists, global teams, Customer Centers, and transport service providers
Lead development and standardization of transportation SOPs across the region, ensuring adherence to Epiroc policies, audits and ISO requirements
Profile description:
Your profile
You are curious about data and motivated by turning insights into real improvements. You are structured and detail-oriented, with the ability to organize your work and move initiatives forward. At the same time, you are goal-oriented and motivated by solving problems and improving ways of working together. You communicate clearly and thrive when working across teams and functions.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Proven experience within transport, logistics, or supply chain, with a focus on transportation optimization and execution
Experience with Transport Management Systems (TMS), preferably Oracle Transportation Management
Strong data analytics skills, including advanced Excel (e.g. data analysis, pivot tables) and Power BI or similar tools
Understanding of international logistics, including import/export flows and multiple transport modes
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
Experience working with ERP systems (M3 preferred) and understanding how they connect with Transport Management Systems.
SQL or similar tools for data handling
Experience working in global and complex environments
We offer:
Location
This position is located in Örebro or Fagersta. We offer a hybrid work setup with the possibility to work from home to some degree.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 16/8 2026. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "84253-44322269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 44 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Jobbnummer
10005936