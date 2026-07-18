Regional Transportation Performance & Systems Specialist at Epiroc

Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Logistikjobb / Örebro
2026-07-18


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Company description:
Do you want to combine transport, data analytics, and systems in a role where you can directly improve cost efficiency and service performance in a global organization?
In this role, you'll play a key part in optimizing transport flows, using data insights to support improvements, and shaping how transport performance and systems evolve across a complex, high-impact region.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Job description: Join our team
You will be part of the regional transport team within Supply Chain EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) – a large and diverse region with complex transport flows and significant business impact.
Following the implementation of a new Transport Management System (TMS), we are in an exciting phase where there is significant opportunity to develop ways of working, strengthen system usage, and create real impact across the region.

Your mission
In this role, you connect transport operations, data, and systems while supporting the regional team through analytics, improvements, and system optimization. You will standardize reporting, strengthen data analytics, and drive cross-regional initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce lead times, and create synergies. You will also play a key role in developing and managing transport systems, including the regional TMS, acting as the team's go-to person - capturing input, supporting improvements, and ensuring issues are resolved or escalated when needed.

Key responsibilities include:

Analyze and interpret transport data to identify trends and improvement opportunities


Build dashboards and reports (Power BI, Excel), and monitor and interpret KPIs to support performance improvements


Act as regional TMS specialist and go-to person, providing support and guidance to the team and enable full TMS capability


Ensure governance, accurate and consistent data across systems (TMS, Coupa etc)


Support improvements in systems and processes, including the use of new technologies and tools


Contribute to and help monitor cross-regional transport initiatives with a focus on efficiencies and performance improvements


Collaborate with transport specialists, global teams, Customer Centers, and transport service providers


Lead development and standardization of transportation SOPs across the region, ensuring adherence to Epiroc policies, audits and ISO requirements

Profile description:
Your profile
You are curious about data and motivated by turning insights into real improvements. You are structured and detail-oriented, with the ability to organize your work and move initiatives forward. At the same time, you are goal-oriented and motivated by solving problems and improving ways of working together. You communicate clearly and thrive when working across teams and functions.
To succeed in this role, you have:

Proven experience within transport, logistics, or supply chain, with a focus on transportation optimization and execution


Experience with Transport Management Systems (TMS), preferably Oracle Transportation Management


Strong data analytics skills, including advanced Excel (e.g. data analysis, pivot tables) and Power BI or similar tools


Understanding of international logistics, including import/export flows and multiple transport modes


Fluency in English, both written and spoken


Meritorious:

Experience working with ERP systems (M3 preferred) and understanding how they connect with Transport Management Systems.


SQL or similar tools for data handling


Experience working in global and complex environments

We offer:
Location
This position is located in Örebro or Fagersta. We offer a hybrid work setup with the possibility to work from home to some degree.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 16/8 2026. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "84253-44322269".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag (org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 44  ÖREBRO

Arbetsplats
Epiroc

Jobbnummer
10005936

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