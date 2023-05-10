Regional Success Associate - 8 month FTC
Voi Technology AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-05-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Voi is on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone, and has been since 2018. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in 100+ cities with over 125 MILLION rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we have no intention of stopping now. This time we are looking for a Regional Success Associate to join our User Support-team and cover a parental-leave between July to February. Are you a customer service professional interested in micromobility? Send in your application today!
Note: This position is a 8 month fixed term contract (FTC).
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As Regional Success Associate you will ensure that we provide the best customer support for our riders, hunters and City stakeholders across our regions. You will play a vital role in communicating region-specific updates to the USO Central Team and vice versa, developing and improving processes, and owning all of the support concerns. This include:
• Understanding Region support inflows, drive performance initiatives regarding the improvement of contact rate, customer satisfaction and cost per ride and deliver results in line with KPIs
• Working closely with various stakeholders, especially Operations, Legal, and PR
• Proactively identifying opportunities to improve workflow and processes
• Providing white-glove customer support, when needed
• Holding regular business review meetings with the region stakeholders, report results and insights
WHAT YOU'LL NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for an enthusiastic problem solver with experience in customer support, with demonstrated experience in handling different support channels across voice and non-voice across different markets. In addition to being fluent in English, we believe the right person has:
• Solid communication skills, both in speaking and writing
• Analytical skill and ability to deep diving into data
• Great ability to work with and understand key stakeholders and collaborate cross functionally in a complex environment
• Incredibly empathetic of our users and the cities we operate in
• Passion for improving the overall customer experience and city relationship
• Strong organisational ability and able to effectively design and carry out on multiple workflows from various internal stakeholders
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
• Shape the growth of Europe's #1 micromobility company and one of the fastest growing scaleups
• Get "skin in the game" through our employee options programme and have a direct impact on our continued success and the development of the micromobility industry.
• Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
• Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://www.voi.com/ Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Jobbnummer
7762021