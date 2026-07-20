Regional Sales Manager to Connection Technology Systems
Your Talent AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-20
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Connection Technology Systems Inc. (CTS Inc.), headquartered and with manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, was founded in 1998 and today employs more than 130 people. CTS has a strong focus on quality and is one of the leading manufacturers in the FTTx industry. Its comprehensive FTTx product portfolio includes managed copper and fiber Ethernet switches, media converters, Wi-Fi routers, industrial-grade switches, and PoE devices. All products are manufactured in Taiwan in accordance with quality standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, FCC, CE, and RoHS. Connection Technology Systems NE AB (CTS) was established in April 2010 and has its office and warehouse in Gothenburg, Sweden. The mission of CTS Northern Europe AB is to be a local partner for both existing and new customers, supporting them in business development, product development, and technical support. We believe that our local presence, combined with a direct link to the R&D teams in Taiwan, enables us to work closely with our customers to develop the right products for today's and tomorrow's services. For more information about CTS please visit www.ctsystem.se
GeneralWe are looking for an engaged and commercially driven Site Manager to lead, manage and develop our team at CTS NE AB. In this role, you will be responsible for developing a positive and high-performing work environment where employees are motivated to achieve both goals for the company as well the personal goals for the team members. Geographically the main market is Sweden and the Nordic countries, but it also includes sales in some other few countries in Northern Europe.
As Site Manager, you will combine direct sales with operational leadership and responsibility. You will participate in customer visits, tender work, negotiations as well as support and follow up of the operational performance, including operational costs, sales profitability and budget fulfilment for the company. The responsibility also includes operational management of the team and its members, including salaries and other issues related to management of staff. The role requires a balance of strong personal sales drive, interest in operational efficiency, business mindset and leadership with a genuine interest in helping people and a team to grow and succeed. The position is based in the Gothenburg office, and you will report to the CEO of CTS in Taiwan.
Key Responsibilities
Drive sales in accordance with set sales targets, budgets and plans.
Monitor and analyse sales results in terms of volumes and profitability, using relevant KPIs.
Identify business opportunities, both in existing customer base and opportunities in new areas.
Lead by example by active participation in customer meetings and sales work.
Identification of new business opportunities in close cooperation with product management at the HQ in Taiwan.
Lead, coach, and develop the local team.
Drive the creation of an inclusive, supportive, and performance-oriented work culture and spirit.
Assuring that the team members have the skills, knowledge, and tools required to succeed in accordance with set plans and budgets.
Ensure efficient daily operations of the site, including management of the logistics.
Maintain accurate reporting and administrative processes.
Contribute to continuous improvement of operational routines and workflows.
QualificationsYou do have a background and well proven track record from B2B sales and business development of industrial products in Sweden and Northern Europe. You are a doer who is prepared to "go the extra mile" for achieving or exceeding the objectives. You have an experience from B2B sales, management of customer relations and partners. Your strong personal sales drive is a clear key characteristic in your personal profile. You see regular business trips as a natural part of executing your work. You do have a technical background or competence, in network products covering from FTTh to more industrial network solutions and applications. Your technical competence may be formal, but it is not an absolute requirement. This means you will be pleased to learn about the CTS network-products, how the products are used, managed and configured and how the customers solution challenges look and can be fulfilled. To analyse and develop new application/business opportunities is something you finds natural and see a strong interest in doing.
You are used by working with both cost and sales budgets. You have a sharp business mindset including operational performance as well as business project calculations. Your previous experience includes sales leadership and team management. Strong communication skills, both within the team as well as with the HQ in Taiwan, is important. Cultural experience from working with Asian companies will be an advantage.
Success criteriaThe success in this position is measured in the growth created and the operational performance of the company. It will also be important to establish and build an active dialogue and trust with the headquarter in Taiwan. For the right person there is a possibility to take active part in the global strategy work in the CTS-group.
Application and ContactYour Talent manages this recruitment. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se
Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions regarding this position please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851, johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Your Talent AB
(org.nr 559085-8154)
411 14 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
CTS Engelsk version Kontakt
Rekryterare
Johan Sjöberg johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se Jobbnummer
10006777