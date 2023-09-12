Regional Sales Director

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Stockholm
2023-09-12


Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm, Sala, Linköping, Skövde, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

1. Lead the Digital Business conversations with customers creating value for customer.
2. Ability to lead & drive the solution strategy across multiple technology and business domains.
3. Liaison with key customer stakeholders and build relationship to drive New Business growth.
4. Lead & drive the RFP & RFI's
5. Responsible to grow Account and Region as per the committed growth plan
Responsible for Gross Revenue and Gross Margin for the region and portfolio of accounts.

The role requires a seasoned IT professional who has good pre-sales knowledge, good business development acumen and ability to work across multiple technology & business domain

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-12
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
HCL Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556955-5609)
Sveavägen 21 4TR (visa karta)
111 34  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
8106858

Prenumerera på jobb från Hcl Technologies Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB: