Regional Relevance Design Lead Womenswear
2024-11-26
Job Description:
We are happy to introduce this opportunity and role for a Design Lead within Womenswear! The position is a permanent role.
Are you an experienced Designer, accustomed to lead, drive, manage, and generate excellent results with your team? Are you creative, forward thinking and can push the design vision for our collection? Then this is the role for you!
As a Design Lead you will create collections and work closely with the teams Regional Relevance, you will focus on creating collections for our regions that require special attention such as Equatorial, local campaigns and Southern Europe. You will work closely together in guiding & leading the teams both in Stockholm and our Barcelona Hub to create the best product and collections relevant for the target customer. You will set extended visual goals based on main collection, lead, and plan the assortment on a concept level together with the Regional Relevance Manager. You will be working with a wide assortment along with key fashion drops and local campaigns and you will need to have a clear overview with clear communication & direction.
Your main responsibilities for this role will include:
Set, lead and execute the vision and collection to be industry leading for our Regional Relevance concept
You deliver both Fashion Drops as well as Local Regional Campaigns, always connecting global fashion to the regional customer
You lead and guide the design team
You inspire and develop the design team with your great verbal and visionary communication skills
Constantly analyse, follow up of the assortment, the selling and take necessary actions
Qualifications
Experience as a Womens Designer
Inclusive leadership skills and excellent visual & verbal communication abilities
A true fashion visionary with keen passion for Womenswear
Highly skilled in collection building to create the best customer offer for the Womenswear customer
Able to prioritize and focus on what really makes the difference for the business
You are agile and used to work across varied, ever-changing timelines at high pace
Additional information
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application in English by December 7th, CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). Portfolio should include vision/mood boards & full design process to final collections.
