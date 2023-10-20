Regional Operations Manager Sweden & Denmark
2023-10-20
THE ROLE AND YOUR IMPACT AT TIER
Lead, manage, and train the Operations Managers and Coordinators in the region, aiming to ensure they have the tools and capabilities to perform their job duties as best as possible
To the best of their ability, manage the overall operation in the region, and make decisions that will lead to a stable and profitable business in their market(s)
Manage relationship with external partners to deliver the best possible service offering and a cost-effective business
Take ownership of third party partner management and effectiveness of their performance
Take ownership of all in and out-of-warehouse KPIs, consistently working towards meeting company targets
Ensure processes are implemented and followed appropriately by all relevant actors in their region
Oversee and consistently seek to optimise all dimensions of in and out-of-warehouse operational performance
Utilise and implement guidance from relevant stakeholders, including but not limited to Business Operations Managers and relevant HQ teams
Responsibilities in Sweden and Denmark, encompassing several markets. The precise distribution of responsibilities will correspond to the the evolution of the business and market presence
YOU'LL FIT GREAT WITH THESE SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
Master's Degree in Engineering or Business or equivalent
5+ years' experience in operations management, consulting, manufacturing, engineering, or in a startup/entrepreneurial role
Prior experience in the mobility, transport, or logistics industry (e.g. Uber, Deliveroo) is preferred
Strong people management and performance management skills
Analytical & data-driven; knowledge of data tools & visualisers (e.g. Excel/Google Sheets, Looker, Tableau, Kepler, SQL)
Previous project management experience is a plus
Organised and structured mentality, comfortable working in a fast-paced and demanding environments
Conflict management competencies
Excellent communication skills in English (oral and written)
Availability to travel
THIS MAY INSPIRE YOU
Join us at the forefront of one of the most exciting and rapidly moving industries
We're agile, we're growing and so will you! At TIER, there's space for exponential professional development and room to make a huge impact on the business going forward
Being part of the team means you're part of its success. Our VSP program gives you an opportunity to have a share in the company - nothing like invested interest!
For Head Office roles - We support your growth with an annual development budget
Surf your city with free rides on our e-scooters and e-bikes
Diversity and inclusivity is super important to us, so enjoy initiatives & programs such as #WomenofTIER & #Queer@TIER
Benefit from flexible hours and our remote work options
Profit from competitive compensation combined with perks like memberships with Nilo Health and Blinkist
Be part of one of the fastest growing and most funded startups in Europe with a world-class team of serial entrepreneurs (Co-founder of Rebuy, Takeaway, and Coup) and high-performers (Ex BCG, Uber, JPMorgan, Delivery Hero, and more)
