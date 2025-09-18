Regional Marketing Manager within Professional Hygiene
2025-09-18
About the Company
Essity Mölndal is part of the global hygiene and health company Essity, present in 150 countries. The modern site in Mölndal houses offices, laboratories and test environments a place where innovation and sustainability meet to develop products that contribute to the well-being of millions of people every day. Here, you work close to production and R&D in an environment characterized by a strong culture of workplace safety, quality and collaborationshaping the laboratory methods and products of the future.
About the Role
We are looking for a Regional Marketing Manager within the Professional Hygiene Business Unit. Ideally, the person will be able to start in the first week of October as one of the biggest responsibilities during the assignment will be to manage the "clean and facility" tradeshow/exhibition in mid-November.
The Professional Hygiene Business Unit includes operations in North America and Europe. The Regional Marketing Manager will be based in Gothenburg and report to the Marketing Director End Customer Segment based in the UK.
Responsibilities
Develop, manage and implement marketing plans and activities for the Commercial and Healthcare segments in line with Professional Hygiene and Tork guidelines.
Define route-to-market and work with Sales and Customer Marketing to establish the optimal channel plan for the segment and end-customer development.
Gather end-customer market data, needs and trends; select, drive and follow up work with regional/local associations.
Manage the assigned A&P budget and allocate it to different marketing activities, in alignment with Brand, Product and Customer Marketing.
Lead the planning and execution of the mid November Clean & Facility tradeshow.
Requirements:
Relevant University degree
At least 5+ years experience in marketing, ideally in B2B
Very important with experience working with trade shows
Excellent written and spoken fluency in English and preferably one Nordic language
Experienced and comfortable in working digitally and with remote stakeholders
Demonstrated communication and collaborative skills within a fast-paced international environment with colleagues situated in multiple countries
Negotiating, influencing and networking skills
Leadership skills in terms of gaining alignment and fostering team spirit in a matrix organization and driving large, intercultural projects
Project management skills
Experience in Sales is desirable.
Success profile: Business oriented, action driven, accountable; a strong team player who inspires and engages others with a motivational approach. Dynamic and adaptable yet structured, able to excel across diverse environments and cultures. Customer driven, analytical and an excellent communicator.
Contract & Location
Consultancy assignment via Skill for our client Essity.
Location: Gothenburg (on-site at least 3 days/week).
Start: early October; international travel may occur by agreement.
Application Process
The assignment is full time and runs for three months. Selection is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you're very welcome to contact the responsible recruiter, Maria Haswani, at maria.haswani@skill.se
