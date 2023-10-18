Regional Marketing and Sales Manager Africa
Saab AB / Säljarjobb
2023-10-18
Your role
As the Regional Marketing and Sales Manager Africa at Saab's business unit Ground Combat, you are responsible for all aspects of marketing and sales of Ground Combat's product portfolio on the African market. You have a key role in securing future sales to support Ground Combat's world-leading market position. In addition, you will play a key role in promoting other Saab products in the region.
Your profile
You are a business-oriented marketing and sales manager with a solid experience from doing business on the African continent. You create value for the customers as well as Saab. In doing so you shift between different levels of techncial and financial detail during all phases of winning business from initial stages to delivery.
Required skills
* Experience from doing business in Africa.
* Degree in engineering or economics, or equivalent relevant work experience
* Excellent communication skills in English - verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Experience from military organizations or the defence industry
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
You will be part of Business Unit Ground Combat's marketing and sale team. Ground Combat is world leading in the field of Infantry Support Weapons with a rapidly growing business. The work environment is highly business oriented and flexible, and offers great opportunities for initiatives and professional growth.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
