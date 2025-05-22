Regional Manager
Fazer Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-05-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fazer Sweden AB i Malmö
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
Lead with Purpose. Grow with Gateau.
At Gateau, we bring craftsmanship, quality, and a passion for real ingredients to life in every product we make. Rooted in French and Scandinavian baking traditions, we're proud to be part of Fazer - one of the Nordics' most iconic food companies. Joining Gateau means stepping into a culture of care, ambition, and premium quality where you have the freedom to lead, develop others, and create real impact.
We're now looking for a Regional Manager, a confident and people-focused leader who thrives on developing others and building strong, high-performing teams.
Your Purpose
You will lead Gateau's operations in Skåne, with full responsibility for both results and people. Your focus will be to grow our business through strong leadership by enabling your Store Managers to succeed and creating a workplace where people feel engaged, safe and inspired.
What You Will Be Doing
• Lead and develop Store Managers and teams, with a focus on coaching, clarity and motivation
• Build a strong team culture rooted in accountability, collaboration and premium service
• Drive financial performance and operational excellence across all locations
• Ensure a healthy and safe work environment, including active collaboration with safety representatives
• Secure recruitment, onboarding and competence development according to the needs of your area
• Monitor and act on key metrics connected to safety, sales, labor cost, food safety and not least customer satisfaction
• Work closely with colleagues across the organization and external license partners to deliver on strategy
•
•
Who You Are
You combine a people-first mindset with operational sharpness. You lead through others, communicate clearly and inspire trust - especially in times of change.
You also bring:
• Proven experience in leading leaders (e.g. multi-site or regional/-district management roles)
• A strong track record in team development and performance management
• Ground understanding of labor relations (e.g. work environment), workplace safety and employee wellbeing
• Experience with business planning, sales and P&L responsibility
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
• Structured and hands-on approach to leadership and operations
• Fluent Swedish and solid English skills
• Driving license
Why Join Us?
At Fazer, we are committed to building an inclusive and supportive workplace where everyone can thrive. You'll be part of a warm and forward-thinking team, with room to grow, innovate, and make a real impact.
Don't wait to apply - we'll start reviewing applications right away and may fill the position before the deadline.
If this sounds like your next career move, we encourage you to send in your application as soon as possible. We can't wait to meet you!
Fazer, The Food Experience Company, enables people to enjoy the best moments of their day. Our mission, Food with a purpose, builds on our strong more than 130-year heritage, consumer-first approach and innovations to create the sustainable food solutions of the future. With our dedicated team of approximately 5,000 professionals, we focus on fast-moving consumer goods and our direct-to-consumer business in Northern Europe, and beyond with exports to more than 40 countries. Fazer's operations comply with its Code of Conduct that is based on the Group's values and the UN Global Compact. In 2024, Fazer Group had net sales of 1,200 million euros.
Northern Magic. Made Real. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fazer Sweden AB
(org.nr 556295-4486) Arbetsplats
SE Fazer Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9353350