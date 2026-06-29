Regional Kitchen Manager - Basta
Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Kockjobb / Gävle Visa alla kockjobb i Gävle
2026-06-29
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB i Gävle
, Falun
, Uppsala
, Borlänge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Dream Big - Join Basta!
About Basta
At Basta, we bring the warmth, flavours and energy of Italy into everyday life. Inspired by Italian hospitality and designed for every occasion, our restaurants are vibrant neighbourhood destinations where guests come together over great food, genuine service and unforgettable moments - all with an accessible approach. Fast-paced, welcoming and full of personality, Basta is Italy with a modern twist.
Part of Urban Italian Group
Urban Italian Group is building something truly special. We are a growing international hospitality group creating distinctive restaurant brands, strong teams and memorable guest experiences. With growth comes opportunity for people who want to learn, lead, take ownership and help shape the future of our restaurants.
The role
Working closely with our Culinary Director, you will help shape the success of our restaurants by coaching Head Chefs, driving food quality, improving profitability, and ensuring operational excellence in every kitchen.
You will be responsible for:
Support and develop Head Chefs and kitchen teams across multiple venues.
Drive consistency in food quality, presentation, and operational standards.
Monitor food costs, inventory management, and waste reduction initiatives.
Deliver training and development programs to culinary teams.
Conduct kitchen audits and identify opportunities for improvement.
Collaborate with the Culinary Director on strategic culinary projects.
Ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.
What you will bring
We're looking for someone who combines strong culinary expertise with natural leadership.
We ́d love to meet someone who:
Strong experience in multi-site kitchen operations.
Previous experience as Executive Chef, Head Chef, Kitchen Operations Manager, or similar.
Excellent leadership and coaching skills.
Strong understanding of food cost management and kitchen profitability.
Passion for developing people and building high-performing teams.
Flexibility to travel regularly across restaurant locations.
Why you will love it here?
We're growing fast, and with growth comes opportunity.
What we offer?
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and growing hospitality group.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Career growth within an international organization.
Referral Scheme
Shared accommodation (T&C applied)
Ready to Join Us?
If you're passionate about food, leadership, and helping teams perform at their best, we'd love to hear from you.
Come grow with Urban Italian Group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7983718-2074733". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Drottninggatan 18 (visa karta
)
803 20 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
9982769