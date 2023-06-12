Regional Finance Manager
2023-06-12
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Skellefteå
, Malå
, Uppsala
Regional Finance Manager
Australian Laboratory Services (ALS) is a publicly listed laboratory-based testing services company that provides a broad range of testing and analytical services to a wide variety of end markets and industries around the globe. We continue to remain at the forefront of the testing services industry, building an enviable reputation.
The ALS Northern Europe region is a part of the ALS Group. The sub-region consists of approx. 550 employees with laboratories in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
The Regional Finance Manager is part of the Nordic Management Team, leading all aspects associated to the finance function for all the ALS business in the Northern Region.
Location: Preferred Luleå or Stockholm Sweden (Internal candidates from alternative locations can be considered)
About the Position
The Regional Finace Manager leads the finance processes, including implementation and roll-out of new ERP (Oracle). He / She is also partner to business leaders, supporting them in the understanding and measurements of business drivers through KPIs and in the preparation of financial analysis and planning (budget, forecast and strategic planning). You will also be managing a team of 7 accountants located across 4 counties in the Nordic Region.
Specific Responsibilities
• Provides support to Northern Europe leaders and Group CFO, as required including proactive financial analysis to help to manage the business by identifying trends, risks and opportunities, and drive/track strategic initiatives.
• Responsible for Monthly, Quarterly and Annual financial reporting of the Northern Europe operations.
• Drive the financial planning analysis process. (Budget, forecast and strategic planning).
• Oversee the operations of all finance functions, including the design of an organizational structure and robust process and controls implementation in Accounting, Accounts Payable, Accounts receivable and Tax areas.
• Leads and manages the month end closing process for the assigned business unit(s).
• Coordinate all work and interaction with external auditors for annual audit processes.
• Lead credit and collection management process for the business, driving continuous improvement in Cash Generation.
• Comply with local, state, and federal government reporting requirements and tax filings.
• Manage financial systems and related policies and procedures.
• Other duties as assigned.
About you
Skills and Behaviors:
• Capability to thrive in a fast-paced, highly demanding, and matrix organization.
• Demonstrated ability to understand complex accounting processes and employ effective auditing/ drill down capabilities.
• Ability to obtain, organize and analyze data, and utilize to develop and implement processes to drive efficiency.
• Excellent communication skills with high level of English proficiency, both written and verbal.
• Strong planning and organizational skills.
• Strong math and analytical skills.
• Recognized leadership and people development skills.
• Experience in change management financial related projects and projects linked to financial process and controls definition and implementation.
Experience and Qualifications:
• Bachelor or diploma degree in Accounting or Finance
• 10+ years of finance and accounting experience in a high-volume industrial or business services environment.
What can you expect from us?
• At ALS we believe that the people we employ are what makes ALS the great company it is today
• An excellent opportunity for a motivated and skilled person looking to develop a career within an international company
• A global network with a lot of peers to support your success in the region
• An inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless
Looking for further details?
• The position is a permanent employment on full time with 6 months trial period.
• Please contact Hilmir Omarsson, Finance Manager Northern Europe, hilmir.omarsson@alsglobal.com
, for further details about the position.
• If you think that the position description matches you, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible as we will interview candidates continuously. If you don't match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your interest in ALS might compensate for this.
• Apply by providing a cover letter and CV in English. Mark the application with Regional Finance Manager.
• To apply, please send your application to personal.lu@alsglobal.com
, no later than July 31, 2023. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
E-post: personal.lu@alsglobal.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Regional Finance Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Als Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556571-8318), http://www.alsglobal.se
Aurorum 10 (visa karta
)
977 75 LULEÅ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ALS Scandinavia AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7874032