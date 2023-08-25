Regional Finance Director, Nordic & Baltic
We are a transport and logistics company providing the safe, reliable and efficient movement of people and goods - more than 11,000 colleagues, all committed to transforming our business into a greener and more digitised operation. We are proud of our role as part of the critical infrastructure serving customers and communities across Europe and further afield.
Are you an independent and passionate Finance Director who likes to create structure and drive change? Do you like challenges and are interested in growing with an international company with a great entrepreneurial spirit? The role as Regional Finance Director at DFDS might be something for you! DFDS continues to grow in the region and across Europe.
About the role
Be part of the movement and be the change
As Regional Finance Director you will get a key role in the organisation both in Sweden and across the region. For Sweden you will have the overall responsibility to lead and develop all finance activities in reporting to VP Group Finance in Copenhagen as well as being part of the senior leadership team. For the region as a whole, you are responsible for the implementation of the DFDS finance strategy through the local finance organisation.
To be successful as the Regional Finance Director you should be engaging and yet focused on the end result. You are analytical, have integrity and have the ability to communicate with all levels of the organisation since it is a matrix organisation with many stakeholders. A big part of the job will be working on process improvements, mergers, restructuring of activities as well as growing the cooperation with our shared service centre in Poland.
About you
Do you have extensive experience within finance and has the will to make processes and reporting more efficient? Do you believe that you have the ambition and will to improve the finance organisation in DFDS?
You are structured and self-starting with the ability to oversee the whole picture. You are comfortable with taking initiative and taking decisions. You are not discouraged by delegating and your enthusiasm is contagious. You have a good understanding of processes and their implications. You communicate clearly both with your direct reports as well as MDs and other stakeholders. As a person you build trust and strong relationships and easily get acceptance for your ideas through clear communication and motivating others.
Your leadership is built on a huge engagement and you have a clear focus on driving improvements and development. To be successful you are a strategic and inclusive leader that understands all finance processes and the implications they have in a matrix organisation.
The following criteria would enhance your chances of success:
• Experience with auditing, reporting and other aspects of finance
• Experienced working in an international environment, preferably in a matrix organisation
• Excellent leadership skills and experience with working in a leadership group
• Experience with driving change and process improvements
• Good communication skills
• Should have good command of both Swedish and English as working languages.
• Would be an advantage to have experience with finance system implementations
• Degree in Master of Science in Business and Economics or equivalent.
Working at DFDS
We think the strongest teams are built on diversity and inclusivity. Contrasting opinions, varied skills and strong characters bring out the best in us all. While you're with us, we want you to develop and move yourself on. We'll encourage you to challenge yourself to acquire new skills and perspectives.
Be part of DFDS and join the movement
How do I apply?
DFDS is working with MPYA Finance during this recruitment process. For further information, please contact recruitment consultant Linda Målberg 0733 80 77 88 or Elin Antonsson 070 931 87 69
Interviews and selection will take place on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible at www.mpyafinance.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Finance AB
(org.nr 559069-1555) Arbetsplats
Mpya Finance Jobbnummer
8059105