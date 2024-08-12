Regional Enablement Architect (National Services and Integrations)
2024-08-12
At Oracle Health, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to create a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data.
From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
As a global leader we're looking for for a Regional Enablement Architect (National Services and Integrations) to join an exciting project for an integrated digital healthcare environment, replacing many existing IT systems in hospitals and primary care facilities for a comprehensive solution. The new system includes a service to manage the health of their more than 1 million citizens and a modern digital care system that allows for increased patient participation, safer patient experience, and an improved work environment for healthcare professionals.
What you will do
As a Regional Enablement Architect, you are an experienced consulting professional with an understanding of solutions, industry best practices, multiple business processes or technology designs within a product/technology family. You operate independently to provide quality work products to an engagement. You apply Oracle methodology, company procedures, and leading practices while performing varied and complex duties and tasks that need independent judgment in order to implement Oracle products and technology to meet customer needs.
You will consult with customers as well as internal Consulting, Product, and Regulatory teams to drive functional and technical risk mitigations in support of the overall implementation. Working alongside your counterparts, you will lead the solution design and implementation across service lines by:
When escalations arise from the consulting teams, owning and driving configuration options to meet customer requirements
Collaborating with internal teams to propose solutions based on those requirements
Working across stakeholders to understand and refine a cohesive problem statement
Driving cross-functional collaboration with internal stakeholders to identify and propose solution enhancements, workflow efficiencies, and customer relationship strategies when configuration will not meet the customer requirements
Developing functional and technical requirements in order to mitigate risks
Ensuring availability of solution documentation to aid in the seamless handover to customer and support
Required Experience
Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience
5-7 years of experience relevant to this position, including 2 years consulting experience
Product or technical expertise relevant to practice focus
Preferred Experience
At least 5 years of work experience implementing Cerner Millennium solutions and/or Sweden national services integrations
Expectations
Ability to travel as needed (< 20%)
Ability to think critically in order to solve complex problems
Ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing
Ability to build rapport with team members and clients
Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and Windows
What we will offer you
• A competitive salary with exciting benefits
• Learning and development opportunities to advance your career
• An Employee Assistance Program to support your mental health
• Flexible and hybrid working so you can do your best work
• Employee resource groups that champion our diverse communities
• Core benefits such as life insurance, pension, and many others
