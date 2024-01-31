Regional Enablement Architect - PAS
At Oracle Health, we are working at the intersection of health and technology. We create software solutions to support clinicians and healthcare professionals in hospitals and healthcare organisations worldwide. We are looking for a Regional Enablement Architect (Patient Administration) to join an exciting project for an integrated digital healthcare environment, replacing many existing IT systems in hospitals and primary care facilities for a comprehensive solution. The new system includes a service to manage the health of their more than 1 million citizens and a modern digital care system that allows for increased patient participation, safer patient experience, and an improved work environment for healthcare professionals.
As a Regional Enablement Architect, you are an experienced consulting professional with an understanding of solutions, industry best practices, multiple business processes or technology designs within a product/technology family. You operate independently to provide quality work products to an engagement. You apply Oracle methodology, company procedures, and leading practices while performing varied and complex duties and tasks that need independent judgment in order to implement Oracle products and technology to meet customer needs.
You will consult with customers as well as internal Consulting, Product, and Regulatory teams to drive functional and technical risk mitigations in support of the overall implementation. Working alongside your counterparts, you will lead the solution design and implementation across service lines by:
• When escalations arise from the consulting teams, owning and driving configuration options to meet customer requirements
• Collaborating with internal teams to propose solutions based on those requirements
• Working across stakeholders to understand and refine a cohesive problem statement
• Driving cross-functional collaboration with internal stakeholders to identify and propose solution enhancements, workflow efficiencies, and customer relationship strategies when configuration will not meet the customer requirements
• Developing functional and technical requirements in order to mitigate risks
• Ensuring availability of solution documentation to aid in the seamless handover to customer and support
Basic Qualifications:
• Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience
• 5-7 years of experience relevant to this position, including 2 years consulting experience
• Product or technical expertise relevant to practice focus
Preferred Qualifications:
• At least 5 years of work experience implementing Cerner Registration, Scheduling, Patient Fees, and/or other Revenue Cycle solutions
• Familiarity with Swedish PAS workflows
Expectations:
• Ability to travel as needed (< 20%)
• Ability to think critically in order to solve complex problems
• Ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing
• Ability to build rapport with team members and clients
• Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and Windows
• Work in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures, understand personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets, and take appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of position
