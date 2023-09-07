Regional Electrification Lead - Nordics & Baltics
2023-09-07
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Epiroc is developing solutions for a CO2 free environment in the mining and construction business. In our strive to drive this development in the Nordics & Baltics region, aiming at achieving the industry's targets within sustainability we are launching a new role as Electrification Lead RocVolt.
In the role as Electrification Lead RocVolt - Nordics & Baltics you will be overall responsible for mapping the needs, propose solutions and track progress of those with the aim to deliver simplicity to the internal organization, supporting our battery fleet.
You will be having many stakeholders within the customer center and other units, both requesting and developing solutions. As mentioned above, you will secure solutions for the internal organization, where you are accountable for ensuring that the service organization has what it needs to support the battery portfolio within the Nordics and Baltics region.
Electrification Lead RocVolt reports to Regional BLM Parts & Services, Nordics & Baltics.
Main responsibilities
Your main tasks and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
* Promote safety first in all activities we do and to all counterparts - customers, employees, etc.
* Live and support the One Epiroc way of working
* Create, update and push for interactions maps and meeting structures in between sales, service and RVT organizations to ensure speedy progress
* Ownership of process infrastructure strategy, roadmap and implementation
* Ownership of decision and procure process in relation to RVT development
* Enabling the sales and service organization to be customer centric within the product segment
* Mapping and tracking needs within resource planning, competence development and investments
* Ensure data regarding the fleet is readily available and presented in productive ways to the local teams
* Responsible for strategy and roadmap of PSD development within the field of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
* Collect feedback from customers, the organization and other stakeholders in order to drive support improvement and development in relation to our battery products
Aside of the general role responsibilities, the Electrification Lead RocVolt will receive a mission, identifying main direction and goals in mid-term perspective 3-5 years.
Your profile
Preferably at least 5 years' experience of practical related experience in the mining or construction service or battery equipment business or similar role in Business-to-Business industries. This role requires a solution and goal oriented person with an open mind, who can operate in between different managers in a smooth and prestigeless manner. You have Bachelor's degree in business, marketing or related disciplines
You are Proficient in Microsoft office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and good at data processing with good English skills both verbally and in writing.
The employee is obliged to stay informed at all times of applicable laws and regulations and comply with these. The employee is also obliged to stay informed about and comply with Epiroc's regulations (The Epiroc Way).
In addition to safeguarding the above-mentioned conditions, the position is assumed to be exercised so that good business practices and Epiroc's general ethical considerations are safeguarded.
Other information
Epiroc is a company under constant development and change. This job description will be affected by this on an ongoing basis. Changes in the work tasks and responsibilities of an employee must be considered and will be revised in line with any changes.
By signing below, the manager and employees agree on the tasks, areas of responsibility and authorization described above.
Location
This position is placed in Stockholm, Slagsta or at one of our facilities within Nordics and Baltics.
Application and contact
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-09-22.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Björn Axelsson, Regional Business Line Manager Nordics & Baltics bjorn.axelsson@epiroc.com
