Regional E-Commerce Manager (Nordics)
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an E-Commerce Manager to our client in Stockholm. Their Digital D2C Team operates within the Global Sales organization and is responsible for managing their direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels as well as developing our online dealer business. We are currently looking for a Regional E-Commerce Manager to oversee our client's Nordic markets.
In this role, you will report to the Head of E-Commerce Activation and collaborate closely with team members and key stakeholders across the business.
Responsibilities
You will be accountable for driving the commercial success of our client's e-commerce operations across the Nordic region (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland).
Your responsibilities will include:
Taking full ownership of all local D2C e-commerce activities and ensuring they meet best-in-class standards
Developing and executing a digital trading strategy aligned with the overall Group strategy and commercial objectives
Managing assortment and demand planning for your markets, optimizing inventory to maximize sales and profitability
Producing regular performance reports, tracking both commercial metrics (sales, margin, costs) and digital KPIs (traffic, conversion rate, average order value, etc.)
Setting up campaigns and promotions in relevant systems (e.g. Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Sitecore, STEP, ERP)
Collaborating with the Performance Marketing team to create and execute high-impact digital campaigns that drive revenue
Leveraging data insights to understand customer behavior, identify pain points, and enhance the omnichannel experience
Supporting Customer Service with escalated (second-line) queries when needed
Requirements
Degree in a relevant field such as E-commerce or Digital Marketing
At least 2 years of experience in a similar role, preferably within a brand or retail environment
Hands-on experience with e-commerce platforms and CMS tools (experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Sitecore is a plus)
Strong interest in digital innovation and emerging technologies
Fluent in English and native-level Swedish
Strong organizational skills and a collaborative mindset
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
Proactive, solution-oriented attitude
Creative thinking with the ability to develop effective go-to-market strategies
Experience in managing people
Flexible and adaptable in a fast-paced, changing environment
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Entrepreneurial mindset with high energy and strong drive
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2026-04-30
End Date: 2026-12-31
Application Deadline: 2026-04-27
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7616855-1961267". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9870263