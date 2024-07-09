Regional Demand Planner
2024-07-09
Are you eager to develop your supply chain and demand planning skills? This is a great opportunity to enhance your strategic planning competence and build a broad international network by combining your true analytical skills with your talent for stakeholder management!
At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and division Rock Tools we're now looking for a Regional Demand Planner.
A few words about us
We're a leading supplier of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. With passion, expertise and an innovative mindset, we provide our customers in every corner of the world with the best overall experience, and we develop new ideas into pioneering solutions. Read more at rocktechnology.sandvik.
Your mission
You interact with our sales teams in Europe, Central Asia, West Africa and the Middle East to drive the sales and operations planning processes - enabling us to carry out production plans and manage relevant stock levels at warehouses around the region. You spot trends and explore data in a state-of-the-art planning tool, and you manage the performance by following your main KPIs such as fill rate, forecast accuracy, forecast bias, warehouse inventory levels and net working capital.
Furthermore, you actively drive and implement development activities in our region, and you initiate new ways of working with systems, processes and documentation. Collaboration is key to our success, and you're an important speaking partner and sounding board to our global Supply Chain Development team, our sales organization and other relevant stakeholders.
The location for this position is Sandviken, Sweden. Some international and domestic travel is a natural part of the job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics or Industrial Economy, or equivalent experience gained from a working career. A plus for us is if you have a few years' experience of working within this area, specifically with S&OP, Demand Planning and Forecasting process. Knowledge of using MS Office and Excel in forecast and product planning is a must and if you have additional skills in Logility Voyager Planning system or other planning tools it's beneficial. Any knowledge or experience of working with ERP systems is also positive, SAP is an advantage. As we're a truly global organization, you need to be fluent in English, while Swedish is a plus.
Your personality makes us better! With a natural ability to plan and forecast numbers and statistics, you truly enjoy understanding how your findings affect our business. You're also creative and seek improvements in your daily work, enabling you to actively solve problems. With great collaboration and communication skills, you create networks built on trust, and you inspire your stakeholders in performing accurate reporting and planning.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Klim Dorozhkin, Regional Planning & Logistics Manager, +46 (0)73 592 66 31
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 90 89
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 763 66 26
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
Recruitment Specialist: Adam Frykman
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your applications as soon as possible, and no later than August 18, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0068557
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
