Regional Customer Manager
Nouryon AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon AB i Göteborg
, Stenungsund
, Ale
, Kumla
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of making everyday life easier for people around the world? Without seeing it, you meet us every day in your everyday life. We are in your soles, in your mobile and in the newspaper you read. With a common commitment to innovation, sustainability and safety, our employees work daily for a sustainable future.
In your future role as Regional Customer Manager you will..
Lead the regional customer service organization and manage the transition to the new organizational model
Drive implementation of Nouryon's Order to Cash Process and drive simplified and standardized way of working
Act as an effective people leader of the Regional Hub, build strong relationships and team, commit to the growth of individuals on team, and lead by example
Provide oversight to Team Leads to ensure established processes and best practices are utilized and effective process controls are in place, ensuring adherence to processes is maintained
Accountable for key operational KPIs such as order confirmation time, first time right, and overall cycle time
Liaise between Customer services organization, other functions and the businesses to ensure full understanding of business needs, smooth communication and feedback circle etc.
Developing talent: invests time and resources into building the capabilities of team members; helps people define career goals and establish development plans to achieve them; gives people constructive, developmental feedback and advice
We believe you bring
Bachelor's degree in Chemistry, Business Administration or equivalent level, and training in Customer Relationship Management.
Minimum 7 years management experience in customer service for a global company. Experience with chemical companies is preferred
Proven leadership skills including leading a team with a clear vision and strategy, results-orientation, change catalyst, and developing people
Demonstrated knowledge and leadership experience in managing customer service activities at a global level
Experience with oversight of multiple key tactical and strategic initiatives in parallel and/or involvement in a business transformation project
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
Working knowledge and history of working with SAP
Analytical and problem solving skills are required
Excellent front-line supervisory skills, communication and organizational skills are essential, solid understanding of proper business etiquette
We believe you are...
A senior leader and a great communicator with a "can-do" attitude. One of your strengths is to motivate your teams and enable their self-growth and leadership. You work in a structured way and possess high problem solving skills.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we not only offer an exciting role and nice colleagues, but also benefits in addition to your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, but in addition to that, we also offer unilateral benefits such as bonus, reduced working hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance and much more.
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how they work? Our employees have ideas on how to build a sustainable future and the drive and passion to realize them. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Jodi Thomas, Director Customer Service and based in Gothenburg.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We care for your personal data (GDPR) hence we do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded.
We look forward to receiving your application! Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process.
We kindly ask you as an internal candidate to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,650 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager, Jodi Thomas, Director Customer Service: jodi.thomas@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or manning companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon AB
(org.nr 556416-0967)
Gamlestadsvägen 18 (visa karta
)
415 02 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7751993