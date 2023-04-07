Regional Customer Engagement Lead
2023-04-07
Company Description
Do you want to join H&M on a journey, changing the way we define a seamless customer experience? If you feel that you have a genuine passion for growing businesses and see yourself in a role contributing to added customer value, a strong brand and digital growth. Then join us and take part in changing the way we work with omni.
H&M is on a journey to become a truly customer focused company. The goal is to create clear ownership, fuel our salesmanship, enable speed, and build on our passion for the customer throughout the organization. We 're putting our passion for the customer at the center, upgrading the customer experience and taking it to the next level. We 're changing our way of working to be able to offer our customers a seamless shopping experience on their own terms - where they want and when they want it. This means that we need to accelerate our omni customer experience and put omni at the core of our business.
Customer Activation & Marketing focuses on driving omni sales performance by activating the customer in all sales and media channels. As Customer Engagement Lead for Region North Europe* within Customer Activation you will be right at the center of this shift towards a truly customer focused organization.
• Region North Europe consists of Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, the UK, and Ireland.
Job Description
On this journey we 're all working together to create the best omni customer offer for our customers and, as a Customer Engagement Lead, you will be a key player in making this happen. You will work towards aligned and cross-functional goals, contributing to added customer value, a strong brand, and increased selling by developing customer insight-based strategies and plans to drive the growth and engagement of your customer groups short and long term. You will build and drive a solid customer group strategy including activity, assortment, engagement, and marketing messages.
Key responsibilities include:
Build on and extend global strategies and framework to drive customer group regional growth, driving the global strategy and plans and making them relevant to your customer group, and regional conditions.
You build a solid understanding of the customer groups in the Region, e.g., market penetration, perception of brand, media consumption, shopping experiences and assortment.
Identify challenges and growth opportunities; and suggest strategies and actions in region and to central functions to grow customer group.
You leverage global insight packages, and work within the team to complete the picture with regional/local customer insight and research when needed.
You create a thorough Customer action and communication plan to engage customer and brand growth
You are part of setting goals and follow up on results and test plans. Partnering with key stakeholders to set, follow up and report on KPIs and objectives connected to customer group, key activities or sales periods.
Qualifications
Being part of our omni journey means there is not one clear path. We ask of you to be opened to change and take part in creating an organization for the future. This is an opportunity for openminded team players that by being curious, innovative, and forward-thinking want to change our business and the whole industry. We ask you to be yourself, drive results, work towards goals and go for it with everything you've got.
Besides your personality we see that:
You have previous experience from Brand building, Digital Marketing, E-commerce and Sales, with a proven track record of creating customer centric results
You have the ability to use data and insights to build strategies and turn them into concrete action plans to meet goals
You have knowledge of disciplines within marketing, communications, analytics, and reporting
You have great communication skills and are able to coach and lead a cross functional team
You have a University degree in Economics, Marketing, Engineering, or similar.
Additional Information
If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are a match, send us your application through the career site as soon as possible but no later then April 16th, 2023. We're more about personality and competence than qualifications, so don't worry if your skills aren't a perfect match. We are looking to have a mix of people that work in a way that optimizes our decision making, team performance and ultimately helps us reflect, respect, and relate to our employees and customers.
This is a permanent position based in our Stockholm Support Office and responsible for all countries within the region.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age Så ansöker du
