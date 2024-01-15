Regional Controller - Global Importers and Latin America
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg
2024-01-15
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
We share a rich and purposeful heritage and even bolder future ambitions to match. Since 1927, we have created world-changing innovations: The modern seatbelt, the side impact protection system, the pedestrian detection system, to name just a few. Today, Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected premium car brands, preparing for a new future that will be all-electric and connected. Our proud history of innovation is the result of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive Volvo Cars community, grounded in a shared passion for protecting people and our planet.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
What we offer
Are you ready to shape the future of finance in the Global importers and Latin Americas region? Global Importers and Latin America are a new region covering 60 markets globally, including both sales company structures and importer structures, showing strong profitability with promising transformation and growth potential.The Regional Controller in the Global importers and Latam region is functionally part of the Global Commercial Finance team and also embedded in the Global importers and Latam region. The purpose of the role is to provide transparent and clear guidance on performance, and based on that, drive and steer the Global importers and Latam sales and market equation to deliver upon the company objectives and strategies long and short term. The role reports to the Head of Finance in the Global importers and Latin America region.
What you'll do
Together with members in the Global importers and Latin America region, commercial finance, finance colleagues in controlling and accounting as well as operational colleagues, the role is responsible for controlling the Global importers and Latam region, driving the performance steering model development to fit the region and driving the development of tools needed to support.
This includes for example:
• Analyze, follow up and monitor the profitability, market earnings, cash flow and balance sheet of the region and its central functions.
• Drive the performance steering processes incl monthly actuals analysis, forecast and business planning, target setting, strategy execution, investments and management reporting.
• Prepare and communicate monthly performance reporting to senior management providing insights and recommendations on finances.
• Combine analytical and strategic thinking to proactively identify and support key management decisions with holistic analysis and insight, both within and across functions.
• Develop business cases to optimize the market equation and provide holistic financial views to facilitate decisions on a wide range of topics related to the region.
• Take active part and be financial lead in various business projects, securing successful implementation of offers in the market.
• Driving the implementation of a performance steering model for the region as well as the setup of tools fit for purpose.
• Provide finance advise and tutoring to the operations.
• Secure together with experts from various areas the compliance and control of the various business models.
• Actively identify areas for improvements and drive process and tools development in cooperation with the product teams.
• Develop our digital landscape and dashboards, providing transparency on performance.
How do you do it?
• You work embedded in the Global importers and Latam region.
• You are highly engaged, focused and develops competences continuously.
• You embrace change and is devoted to continuous improvements.
You work through a structure which is designed around creating value for our customers and addressing future needs.
What you'll bring
We're looking for an ambitious individual with a passion for driving commercial transformation and growth. As a key player in our dynamic Global Commercial Finance team, you'll be at the forefront of change, influencing strategies and making a real impact on our company's objectives. You have high level of analytical skills and focus on high quality of work completed. As the role is part of driving the commercial transformation it is necessary to have a holistic mindset, be curious and structured to be successful.
You must understand finance processes and policies and have full ability to apply these in the daily work. As a person you have high level of integrity together with a positive attitude and the willingness to change. Furthermore, you are people oriented and able to cooperate cross-functionally. You must be able to communicate complex data and recommendations in English. We see that you have at least 3-5 years of experience in finance and controlling.
Please apply for this no later than the 4th of February 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail. Application screening will start immediately, and interviews will be held continuously!
