Regional Commercial Lead Nordics (m/f/d)
Avery Dennison Scandinavia AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-07-18
Company Description
Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance. The company serves an array of industries worldwide, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2022 were $9.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.
ABOUT AVERY DENNISON APPAREL
Avery Dennison apparel, a global leader in apparel and footwear industry solutions, is a $1.5 billion division of Avery Dennison. They provide intelligent, creative, and sustainable solutions that elevate brands and accelerate performance throughout the global retail supply chain. Their platform elevates brands through graphic tickets, tags and labels, embellishments, and packaging solutions that enhance consumer appeal. Avery Dennison's apparel division accelerates performance through RFID-enabled inventory and loss prevention solutions, price management, global compliance, and brand security solutions.
Please let us know if we can support you with reasonable accommodations throughout the application process by contacting our Talent Acquisition team via jobs@eu.averydennison.com
.
Avery Dennison is an equal-opportunity employer.
Job Description
Your Responsibilities
This Regional Commercial Lead Nordics (m/f/d) is responsible for driving sales and promoting our top-of-the-line products, as well as growing the company's revenues by achieving sales objectives with regional and strategic accounts. The territory for this role is the sales region of the Nordics.
Activities may include, but are not limited to the following:
o Increase revenue by achieving sales objectives in existing key accounts and new accounts
o Identify market opportunities and potential customers for expansion by monitoring industry trends, competitor activities, and customer preferences.
o Develop and execute plans to penetrate new markets and increase market share.
o Manage key growth initiatives
o Lead the regional team to prioritize initiatives and activities to deliver the Annual Operating Plan (AOP)
o Share local market information with the Commercial Director and regional team to drive growth in the region
o Ensure our cost-to-serve model is generating acceptable levels of profitability, and be responsible for cost-to-serve decisions such as sample spend, resource allocation, and creative spend
o Collaborate with peers to drive best practices across regions
o Build account growth plans specific to new solutions with Innovation & PLM teams
o Gain support from Operations & Supply Chain teams when a major program is secured and/or when service disruption/quality is getting back to RBO
Qualifications
o Bachelor's Degree strongly preferred.
o Significant apparel industry and large retailer experience strongly preferred.
o Demonstrated successful experience in a sales position that involved negotiating complex transactions with upper-level management positions or similar experience.
o Skilled in developing sales penetration and growth strategies at targeted accounts.
o Excellent financial skills and business acumen.
o Hands-On Mentality
o Ability to motivate a high-performance sales team.
o Skilled in conducting market analysis and planning.
o Skilled in communicating effectively with all levels of management on complex business issues.
o Strong product knowledge in point-of-sale, woven, printed fabric, heat transfer, and variable data solutions is beneficial.
Additional information
Each of us, Every day! Eight Values. One Team!
We understand diversity and equal opportunities as enrichment for our future-oriented work at Avery Dennison. With us, teams are balanced and diverse. Because each of us is unique, and we appreciate bringing together different personalities and talents.
Avery Dennison is an equal opportunity employer. You are interested in knowing more about our Diversity & Inclusion approach? Please go to averydennison.com/en/home/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion.html
At Avery Dennison we do what we love, and we love what we do
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17
E-post: patricia.kejzlar@eu.averydennison.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avery Dennison Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556645-0770) Arbetsplats
Avery Dennison Scandinavia AB Jobbnummer
8805629