Regional Business Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Säljarjobb / Botkyrka Visa alla säljarjobb i Botkyrka
2023-01-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Nynäshamn
, Eskilstuna
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Lava is looking for a
Regional Business Manager
At Alfa Laval, we always go the extra mile to exceed customer expectations. Are you a customer focused Business Manager who take ownership and can work both strategically as well as operative with sales? Do you enjoy being in a role where high degree of interaction is a must to perform your job? Do you want to work with the backbone of Alfa Laval 's Marine Business and take it one step further?
As a member of the HSS Pure team, you will work in a highly engaged team with focus on product-, and business development, customer satisfaction and sales.
As our new Business Manager, you will have the overall responsibility for our water cleaning unit that cleans water from soot and oil. The water cleaning unit is called PureNOx and you will have the opportunity to drive the business and be responsible for everything from sales to business optimization and stay in tune with new market developments to ensure that we have the best offering in the market.
Further, this is a great international opportunity as the business cover markets all over the world and traveling is required, approximately 40-50 travel days a year.
About the job
As Regional Business Manager, you are responsible for driving and optimizing the business, through the contact and maintenance of the market network with sales companies, key customers, partners, and other stakeholders. Supporting the sales companies in critical customer interactions, objection handling and negotiation.
While you participate in joint visits with sales companies, drive and follow up on the market plan and define product strategies, you support and add value with focus on customer needs and value-based selling. Even participating in pricing decisions, both on project level as well on annual price setting
Also, you will take responsibility and ownership for future trends and act on solutions to be implemented. Therefore, it is expected that you stay on top of new legislations and influence others.
Last, you are a key driver of product launches.
About you
You hold a university degree with a technical background. Strong technical interest and relevant business experience within the marine industry is desired. High command of English language is required.
You have a positive mindset and focus on solutions even in challenging times. This is a role for someone who thrives on social interactions since the position reaches many parts of the organization as well as engage in technical discussions with customers. You like to sell your ideas and you have the drive and passion about the business and the products.
What's in it for you?
We offer you a challenging role in an international team, and an open and friendly work environment. We focus on performance and support personal and professional development through well-established processes.
For more information, please contact
Ayla Körlof, Global Business Manager - HSS Pure & Engine Power, ayla.korlof@alfalaval.com
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerna, + 46 853 065 684
Bruno Smolic, Unionen, +46 708 525 217
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible, no later than February 4th, 2023.
#LI-DNI Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR0017762". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Inc Jobbnummer
7381134