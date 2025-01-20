Regional Business Line Manager - Parts and Services
2025-01-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Fagersta
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
At Epiroc, we are committed to driving the productivity and sustainability transformation in our industry. We achieve this through our entrepreneurial spirit, acting with speed, courage, curiosity, and creativity. By working side-by-side with our customers and understanding their operations thoroughly, we combine our expertise and innovative spirit to become an invaluable part of their business success.
Are you ready to join us? Epiroc is seeking an experienced Regional Business Line Manager for our Parts & Services division (PSD). This senior management role is pivotal in shaping the future of our business line operations, ensuring customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and achieving financial excellence.
Your Mission
Your mission as a Regional Business Line Manager Parts & Services is to contribute to the development of Parts & Service business line to become the market leader in the Nordics and Baltics region. You will oversee and manage financial statements, forecasting, and investments for this business line, while developing and implementing strategic plans to introduce new products and explore digital, automated, and electrified solutions. Building strong relationships with key customers to ensure high customer satisfaction is crucial. Additionally, you will guide, develop, and mentor a dedicated team to meet current and future customer expectations.
Your Responsibilities include:
* Drive Business Operations: Take full responsibility for driving business operations across the region, focusing on growth, profitability, and business synergies.
* Promote Health and Safety: Define and implement best practices in health and safety, aiming for zero incidents and accidents.
* Strategic Growth: Grow and secure long-term strategic customers, increase recurring revenue, and broaden market penetration.
* Digital Transformation: Support the development of the digital product portfolio to reinforce Epiroc's digital transformation.
* ONE EPIROC Culture: Strengthen the culture of ONE EPIROC, aligning business performance, people leadership, and technology with sustainable growth.
* People Leadership and Development: Lead by example, fostering an inclusive and high-performing team culture. Empower, mentor, and develop team members to achieve their potential while ensuring alignment with Epiroc culture.
Your Profile
To excel in this role, you need at least 5 years of practical experience in the mining or construction aftermarket equipment industry, or a similar B2B role, along with a bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field. You should possess strong organizational skills, business acumen, and a proactive attitude. Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and good data processing skills are essential. Fluency in English and either Swedish or Norwegian is required. As the role involves extensive travel, a valid driver's license is a must.
We are looking for a strong leader with experience managing other managers, capable of coaching leaders, developing clear strategies, and leading a larger organization. You should be a people person with excellent communication and negotiation skills, and the ability to lead change and drive results.
Key qualities include strong decision-making, action-taking, execution skills, and empathetic leadership. We value diverse perspectives and inclusive leadership, and we encourage candidates who can bring a fresh approach to our team.
Location and travel
This position can be located in following offices: Örebro or Norsborg (Sweden), Vestby (Norway) or Vantaa (Finland). Frequent regional travel (30-50%) is expected. If a candidate from different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contact information
Apply for this position by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply is 2025-02-03.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions, please contact:
Hiring Manager Andrzej Mielko, General Manager Epiroc Nordics & Baltics, andrzej.mielko@epiroc.com
Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
