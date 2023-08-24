Regional Application Engineer
2023-08-24
Volvo Penta is looking for a Regional Application Engineer for the industrial segment at Market Unit Nordic. The industrial segment at Volvo Penta offers world class drivelines such as diesel engines, electric drivelines and other power solutions to a broad variety of applications, such as material handling, forestry, mining and gensets. The segment has grown steadily in the recent years, mainly with new customers and applications of our successful industrial driveline portfolio.
At Market Unit Nordic we support some of Volvo Penta's key industrial customers and are also at the very forefront when it comes to future technologies. As Regional Application Engineer your main responsibility is to provide our larger OEM customers with an efficient technical sales- and installation engineering support. We are looking for a customer-focused person with strong commitment and engagement to support the OEMs and further develop the business with them both on existing and future products and solutions.
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and involves frequent travelling mainly within Sweden and occasional travels abroad. You report to the Sales Director for Northern Europe.
To be successful in this role we want you to utilize your technical and customer-oriented skills to ensure the best possible installation of our products in our OEMs machines, and that the relationship remains strong. We simply want to make sure that their end customers will get maximum performance from their Volvo Penta driveline. To succeed you will need to work in very close collaboration with your peers at the customer, e.g. OEM engineering & design functions, to build an understanding of their needs and requirements. You will also work closely with key internal stakeholders to promote the OEM requirements as well as getting their support to succeed.
This position is a part of a team with skilled and inspired colleagues that will contribute to your success but also count on you to support them in their daily work. Together with your Sales Manager colleague you will build a customer team with the overall responsibility, technically and commercially, for the total driveline business for your respective customers.
Qualifications
Relevant technical education - university degree is a merit.
Relevant work experience, e.g. design or testing of heavy duty machinery or driveline components. E-mob knowledge is an advantage.
Support- and team-oriented personality with integrity and good communication skills.
Being fluent in English is a prerequisite, additional languages such as Swedish is a strong benefit.
At Volvo Penta we are actively working to establish groups consisting of differences in experience, age, gender and nationality to get a maximum advantage of the strength through diversity.
If you see yourself in this role, and want to join a winning team, we look forward to hearing from you!
For further information about this position please contact:
David Hamilton, Director Industrial Sales, phone: +46 765533034
