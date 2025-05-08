Refunder
2025-05-08
We are looking for Refunders for an hourly and fixed-term -positions, to strengthen our Arlanda Airport Refund team from May until end of August. The Refund point operates from Monday to Sunday from early morning to late evening. We are looking for someone who can work flexibly as per these opening hours. This position is optimal for e.g. students.
Your role
As a Refunder you will support the team in providing best possible customer experience while refunding VAT and controlling export of goods from Sweden at Arlanda Airport.
Refunder is not just a typical customer service role - it offers you the possibility to work in an international and dynamic environment with multiple cultures and languages when at the same time focusing on creating a great customer experience. The position also provides a great insight to the Tax Refund industry.
Main duties and responsibilities
As a Refunder you will be:
Reviewing tax free forms for completeness, accuracy and compliance
Applying good judgement and making on spot decisions on tax refund eligibility
Controlling Travellers' export of goods
Processing cash and non-cash transactions for eligible customers
Following the Fraud Prevention and security policies
Delivering professional customer experience with various Travellers
Observing Global Blue policies, guidelines and preparing reports and statistics
Following Airport rules and policies
Participating in Recovery project
Support External agent when needed
Cash Management
Other office tasks
Preferrable skills and competencies
Fluent in English and Swedish
Extra language skills are benefit
5 years in Sweden as per airport regulations
Dedication to customer service and providing the best possible customer experience
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Trustworthy to handle large amounts of cash
Able to work under pressure
Positive attitude towards colleagues and good team player
Agile but thorough
Flexible in terms of working hours
Experienced in using of Microsoft Office software
Clean criminal record as per Airport requirements
Driving license
Experience
Preferably with 1-2 years of work experience in customer service roles.
Additional information
If you recognize yourself as the candidate we are looking for, don't hesitate to apply. Please send your application (with CV and cover letter) via our company website as soon as possible. We are reviewing the applications and having the discussions with the candidates continuously and will fill the position when we find a suitable candidate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Blue Sverige AB
(org.nr 556206-4906)
Arlanda Flygplats (visa karta
)
190 45 STOCKHOLM-ARLANDA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9328333