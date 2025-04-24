Redovisningsekonom till Jotun i Göteborg
2025-04-24
Do you have an eye for detail and enjoy working in a team with both credit management and financial tasks? We are looking for a structured and driven person for a broad role where you will combine credit management & Collection and accounting tasks. This assignment starts as a consultancy position with the ambition to transition into permanent employment at Jotun. Our office is located in Västra Frölunda and you will be part of a team consisting of 5 people and report to the Finance Manager.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As an accountant you play an important role at Jotun. You will have close collaboration with your colleagues within the finance department, but also with other parts of our organization like Sales, Marketing or Customer Service. You need to focus on quality and be driven, self-motivated and service minded. You enjoy having your own responsibility, supporting and sharing your knowledge and experience with colleagues in the department. You are good at building relationships and understand the importance of teamwork. You have a non-prestige attitude, are curious and solution oriented. For the right person, there is an opportunity to continue to grow and develop in the finance area and/or other business areas within the company.
Your responsibilities as accountant are (but not limited to):
• Credit management & collection (about 50% of time)
• Involved in closing the books on a monthly basis
• Accounts receivable - ensure accruals, reconciliations and documentation
• VAT/Tax
• Tangible Assets register
• Administration of certain business agreements
• Development of routines and processes linked to your duties - digitalization & effectivization
• Other tasks occurring in the finance department
• Travel Expense reporting and reimbursement - back up
• Monthly salary payments - back up
WHAT WE OFFER
Our company culture is characterized by joy, commitment and a burning interest in our employees and our business. We have a strong focus on diversity, equality and sustainability - and everything is based on our values ??"Loyalty, Care, Respect and Boldness". As an employee you get to work in a pleasant environment and with a modern employer, who understands the importance of a balance between work and leisure. We are completely convinced that it is precisely our culture that makes us unique. We offer you to work with strong, well-known brands in a flexible organization where we all work towards common goals. We are proud over our "Hire for Life" mentality with secure employment and opportunities for development in Sweden as well as abroad. Competitive salaries, pensions, health care and other benefits are some of advantages of being an employee at Jotun. And in addition to this, you get the opportunity to work in a company where we have a great time together!
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for you with at least 5 years of experience in accounting from various industries and both national and international companies. Post high school education is not a requirement, greater importance will be placed on personal qualities and professional experience. As we constantly striving to improve our services, we would like you to have experience and an interest in developing routines and processes. Experience from different ERP systems is a must and knowing IFS is an advantage. Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel and Word is a requirement. We assume that you communicate in Swedish as well as in English both in speech and in writing.
You have a genuine interest in finance/accounting but also find it easy to create relationships at work. You are solution-oriented and are not afraid to take on new challenges.
About Jotun
Jotun is one of the world 's leading paints and coatings manufacturers, combining the best quality with constant innovation and creativity. For almost a century, we have protected all types of property - from iconic buildings to beautiful homes. With an operating revenue of almost 28 billion NOK and presence in over 100 countries on all continents, Jotun is a true global player. We have 67 companies and 40 product facilities, employing more than 10.000 people worldwide. Our headquarters is in Sandefjord, Norway.
Jotun Sverige AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jotun A/S, Norway. We sell the group 's consumer paints, marine, protective and powder coatings to the Scandinavia market. Today we are 80 employees and our head office is in Västra Frölunda, Gothenburg.
In this recruitment we are partnering with The Finance Family. If you have questions about the position, feel free to reach out to responsible recruitment consultant, Marianne Seal at 0701 660863, or marianne.seal@financefamily.se
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Finance Family AB
(org.nr 559341-7321), https://financefamily.se/ Kontakt
Interim & rekrytering
Marianne Seal 0701-66 08 63 Jobbnummer
9303355