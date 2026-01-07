Redovisningsekonom till AI-startup i Göteborg
2026-01-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
We are an innovative and fast-growing AI startup based in Gothenburg, developing cutting-edge AI-
powered solutions for global clients. To support our growth, we are seeking a Redovisningsekonom
(Accounting Specialist) to join our finance team and contribute to efficient financial operations in a
dynamic, technology-driven environment.
This role offers an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in startup finance while working
closely with senior finance and business stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities
Support day-to-day finance operations, including accounts payable and accounts receivable
Assist with month-end and year-end closing activities
Prepare and maintain financial records, invoices, and supporting documentation
Perform bank, vendor, and balance sheet reconciliations
Support budget tracking, cost monitoring, and basic financial analysis
Assist with expense management, employee reimbursements, and billing queries
Support audits and ensure compliance with internal controls and accounting policies
Contribute to process improvements and finance automation initiatives
Requirements
Education in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field
0-4 years of relevant experience in a finance or accounting role (startup experience is a plus)
Basic understanding of accounting principles and financial processes
Good skills in MS Excel and general digital tools; experience with ERP systems is an
advantage
Strong attention to detail and structured way of working
Ability to work independently as well as in a team-oriented environment
Good experience with African-based export-oriented businesses
Fluent in English (written and spoken); Swedish is an advantage but not mandatory
What We Offer
Opportunity to work in a fast-growing AI startup with international exposure
Supportive and collaborative work environment
Hands-on learning and professional development in finance and technology
Competitive salary in line with experience - [SEK 35,000 per month]
Hybrid or flexible working options (where applicable)
Location & Mobility (EURES Compliance)
Position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden
Candidates from other EU/EEA countries are welcome to apply
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06
E-post: festus@binaries.io
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Binaries Fort AB
(org.nr 559439-0048)
Fyrklöversgatan 23 (visa karta
)
417 21 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9672542