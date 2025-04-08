Recruitment Specialist
Are you a senior recruitment specialist and passionate about people? Do you have the skillset to guide, influence and drive a recruitment process in a fast-paced environment? Then this is the role for you!
Your role
As a recruiter at the Talent Acquisition Center, you'll partner with recruiting managers, taking full ownership of the recruitment process. You use your expertise in candidate assessment to help Saab find the right person for the right position. Because Saab operates within the defence industry, you will assess candidates from a security perspective, adding an additional dimension to the candidate evaluation process. You will not only have the freedom and responsibility to plan your own work, you can also expect a challenging future, continues learning and a great deal of fun!
Opportunities & growth :
With your seniority, we look forward to you sharing your expertise. Depending on your interests, you'll also have the chance to dive into different topics, like exploring new ways of working or digitalization. And of course, we're open to any other ideas you may have! To meet our future challenges, we need to be open minded and dare to try new things.
The position is based in Kallebäck, Gothenburg, on a 12-month fixed-term basis.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with at least 5-10 years of experience in recruitment, preferably with experience in hiring qualified professionals at different levels within an organization, ideally from a recruitment center. You have excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written. A strong advantage is if you are certified in Aon's testing tools.
You will be part of a great team, so we appreciate if you bring positive energy, flexibility, and strong collaboration skills. At the same time, the role requires a high degree of independence as you will manage your own recruitment processes, which means you need to be a self-starter and have strong decision-making abilities. Like many other companies, we also have some administrative work, which you should be able to handle in a structured and organized manner.
It is important to us that you have an accepting and open-minded approach toward others, regardless of whom you meet. We believe that a culture where differences are valued and opinions are welcomed, is essential for our future development.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
