Recruitment Operations Expert
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
RECRUITMENT OPERATIONS EXPERT
Are you passionate about improving how recruitment works at scale in a global organisation? As a Recruitment Operations Expert, you will play a key role in shaping the tools, processes and frameworks that enable our teams to attract and hire the right talent across all markets. This is your chance to drive impactful change, influence global Talent Acquisition strategy and help build a seamless, consistent and candidate‐centric recruitment journey for the entire H&M Group.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Recruitment Operations Expert, you will own and drive the planning, alignment and execution of key Talent Acquisition processes, tools and initiatives across the H&M Group. You will work closely with global stakeholders to ensure our recruitment approach is consistent, scalable and effective across markets. You will design and implement recruitment frameworks, interview structures, assessment models, scorecards and supporting documentation that strengthen and harmonise our global recruitment practices across office, retail and warehouse roles.
Success in this role requires strong stakeholder management, a high level of ownership and a deep understanding of recruitment operations.
Key responsibilities include:
Leading and improving global Talent Acquisition processes, from identifying business needs to implementing, rolling out and sustaining scalable solutions
Structuring and coordinating initiatives by defining roadmaps, tracking milestones and ensuring progress against agreed outcomes
Safeguarding consistency, quality and compliance across recruitment processes, tools and employer branding standards globally
Defining business needs and collaborating closely with Product and HRIS teams to ensure recruitment tools are effective, user‐friendly and continuously optimised
Designing and rolling out interview frameworks, assessment models and scorecards that enable consistent and high-quality hiring decisions
Guiding recruiters, hiring managers and HR partners through process improvements and changes through clear communication, training and stakeholder alignment
Monitoring adoption and effectiveness of processes and tools, sharing data‐driven recommendations recommendations for improvement
Maintaining documentation, guidelines and playbooks to ensure consistency and scalability across the organisation
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will report to the Manager of Join and collaborate with recruitment teams, hiring managers, HR partners and global stakeholders across multiple markets. Together, you will drive operational excellence within Talent Acquisition and ensure a seamless and consistent recruitment experience across functions, regions and candidate groups.
WHO YOU ARE
You are an experienced Talent Acquisition professional with a strong background in recruitment operations and a proven ability to drive impactful initiatives in complex, global organisations. You combine strategic thinking with operational excellence and enjoy turning complex business needs into simple, scalable ways of working. You are comfortable navigating a wide range of stakeholders and thrive in environments where structure, clarity, and collaboration are key to success.
To succeed in this role, you likely bring:
A strong foundation in Talent Acquisition, ideally with experience from end‐to‐end recruitment operations.
A background in managing and delivering complex, global projects with measurable business impact.
Demonstrated ability to improve processes, tools or ways of working within TA.
Experience operating in a global environment with multiple stakeholder groups and markets.
Ability to turn insights, trends and research into strategic recommendations and practical implementation plans.
High level of accountability and ownership, with a track record of driving initiatives from idea to adoption.
Experience working with HR systems and analytics tools (e.g., Workday, SAP, SuccessFactors or similar).
Deep understanding of recruitment tooling such as ATS systems, assessments or similar technologies.
A degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Project Management or equivalent experience.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainabile solitions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program – HIP. Learn more about the program here.
With a presence in markets around the world, we offer extensive career development and international mobility.
JOIN US
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application, including CV in English as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously.
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
117 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9959903