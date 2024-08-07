Recruitment Marketing Specialist
2024-08-07
Are you an experienced recruitment marketing specialist who thrives working in an international environment? Join us and play a key role in elevating our employer brand! Contribute to enhancing and amplifying our recruitment marketing efforts, and help attract Transcom's most valuable asset - our people!
Join us as a Recruitment Marketing Specialist for EMEA!
In this role, you will:
Implement EMEA Talent Acquisition strategy to attract top talents;
Develop and execute marketing campaigns to grow a pipeline of candidates;
Support candidate attraction initiatives, including online campaigns and marketing materials;
Manage Transcom's social media presence through recruitment ads, campaigns, groups, and community management;
Research market trends and prospect new partnerships to find new ways to attract candidates;
Coordinate activities of internal brand ambassadors;
Test and optimize job posting strategies;
Measure and report on campaign effectiveness to make data-driven recommendations;
Monitor and control the monthly recruitment advertising budget.
What's in it for YOU!
International environment and collaboration with other recruitment marketing specialists cross EMEA;
Opportunity to choose work type: remote, office or hybrid;
Work-life balance and flexibility in your schedule;
Upskilling and mentorship;
Freedom, empowerment and self-leadership;
Competitive salary;
Bonus program - up to 2 additional salaries per year (after the first 6 months of employment).
What we are looking for:
Proficiency in English and Swedish (C1) (a must);
Minimum of 2 years of experience in recruitment marketing, marketing, communications, or employer branding;
Strong skills in social media management, particularly on Meta platforms, with a solid understanding of Ads Manager and result analysis;
Proficiency with graphic design tools (Canva, Photoshop or similar) coupled with a keen eye for design;
Excellent planning skills with the ability to anticipate future steps;
Data-driven mindset with strong analytical thinking abilities;
Strong copywriting and storytelling skills;
Effective communication skills;
Strong focus on results and quality;
Creative mindset with the ability to adhere to guidelines;
Multitasking abilities and experience managing multiple projects simultaneously.
What Life at Transcom is like!
At Transcom, we're relentlessly committed. To our clients and each other. Every day, someone starts their journey with Transcom. Taking the potential they have today and turning it into skills for the future. Getting recognized for working hard, being a team player, and supporting others. Championing positive, lasting change in their teams and communities. That's just how we are at Transcom. Here we care and root for each other. You're included, just as you are, from day one. And with the right mindset, there's no end to how far we can go together.
