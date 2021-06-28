Recruitment, German speaking Technical Service Engineer! - Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) - Supportteknikerjobb i Gävle
Recruitment, German speaking Technical Service Engineer!
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Supportteknikerjobb / Gävle
2021-06-28
Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Gävle, Älvkarleby, Sandviken, Ockelbo
Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Gävle
Do you love technology and troubleshooting? Do you enjoy helping customers and colleagues? Are you eager to learn and work with new, innovative technology? Then we might have the position for you!
For our client, an international IT company, we are now looking for a German, - and English-speaking Technical Services Engineer with great communicational skills. You are going to work with a focus on customer experience and handle technical support for the German speaking market.
As a Technical Services Engineer, you will be providing advanced technical support to both end users as well as Partners. The support function will be conducted via telephone, ticket system (sales force) and chat systems. This means that besides having technical skills, you need to be very service minded.
As a member of the team you will be part of a young, dynamic, and multicultural environment. You will be working with highly developed technology and a high value brand. Together with your coworkers, you will be considered as a key asset in moving the company towards the goal of being number one in their industry and giving the customers the best service.
The position is a direct recruitment, which means that StudentConsulting are responsible for the recruitment process, but you will be hired directly by our client. It is a full-time position, Monday - Friday with regular working hours. This position is located in Lund, the southern part of Sweden, in close proximity to both Malmö and Copenhagen. Our client offers great benefits, like breakfast every day, classic "Swedish Fika" on Fridays, physical training grants, insurance, and an extensive onboarding program.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-28
Profil
To become a potential candidate for the position, you fulfil the requirements below:
Native level in German. Fluent in English, both verbal and in writing.
An IT education/courses and experience within customer support
Great technical skills, including Network and Microsoft Windows OS
Some experience in technical troubleshooting
Outgoing and thrives to give excellent support through phone, e-mail and other case handling systems.
Excellent communication skills
Service minded and a problem solver with a lot of energy.
Structured and able to prioritize and organize the work effectively.
Even though it is beneficial having a technical education our client highlights the importance of a personality that fits into the team; someone who is self-sufficient yet understands the significance of good cooperation with coworkers as well as customers.
As our client aims to employ their new co-worker as soon as possible, we are looking forward to receiving your application. If you have any questions concerning the recruitment process, please contact the recruiter responsible.
Do you recognize yourself in this profile? Then we want to hear from you!
Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi rekryterat över 11 000 personer det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Tillsvidareanställning Tillsvidare
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
Jobbnummer
5834777
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Supportteknikerjobb / Gävle
2021-06-28
Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Gävle, Älvkarleby, Sandviken, Ockelbo
Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Gävle
Do you love technology and troubleshooting? Do you enjoy helping customers and colleagues? Are you eager to learn and work with new, innovative technology? Then we might have the position for you!
For our client, an international IT company, we are now looking for a German, - and English-speaking Technical Services Engineer with great communicational skills. You are going to work with a focus on customer experience and handle technical support for the German speaking market.
As a Technical Services Engineer, you will be providing advanced technical support to both end users as well as Partners. The support function will be conducted via telephone, ticket system (sales force) and chat systems. This means that besides having technical skills, you need to be very service minded.
As a member of the team you will be part of a young, dynamic, and multicultural environment. You will be working with highly developed technology and a high value brand. Together with your coworkers, you will be considered as a key asset in moving the company towards the goal of being number one in their industry and giving the customers the best service.
The position is a direct recruitment, which means that StudentConsulting are responsible for the recruitment process, but you will be hired directly by our client. It is a full-time position, Monday - Friday with regular working hours. This position is located in Lund, the southern part of Sweden, in close proximity to both Malmö and Copenhagen. Our client offers great benefits, like breakfast every day, classic "Swedish Fika" on Fridays, physical training grants, insurance, and an extensive onboarding program.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-28
Profil
To become a potential candidate for the position, you fulfil the requirements below:
Native level in German. Fluent in English, both verbal and in writing.
An IT education/courses and experience within customer support
Great technical skills, including Network and Microsoft Windows OS
Some experience in technical troubleshooting
Outgoing and thrives to give excellent support through phone, e-mail and other case handling systems.
Excellent communication skills
Service minded and a problem solver with a lot of energy.
Structured and able to prioritize and organize the work effectively.
Even though it is beneficial having a technical education our client highlights the importance of a personality that fits into the team; someone who is self-sufficient yet understands the significance of good cooperation with coworkers as well as customers.
As our client aims to employ their new co-worker as soon as possible, we are looking forward to receiving your application. If you have any questions concerning the recruitment process, please contact the recruiter responsible.
Do you recognize yourself in this profile? Then we want to hear from you!
Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi rekryterat över 11 000 personer det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Tillsvidareanställning Tillsvidare
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
Jobbnummer
5834777