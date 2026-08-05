Recruitment Event for Hotel and Restaurant Professionals

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening / Servitörsjobb / Malmö
2026-08-05


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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.
Are you looking for your next opportunity in the hospitality industry?Join Connecting Jobs and TENT in Malmö on October 20th for a recruitment event where you will have the opportunity to meet several hospitality employers in one place.

What to expect:- Short, speed-dating-style interviews with hiring employers- The opportunity to attend several interviews during the same event- A chance to introduce yourself directly to employers and make a strong first impression
Available positions:- Housekeeping staff- Breakfast staff- Kitchen staff- Waiters and waitresses
Requirements- Previous experience in hospitality, such as housekeeping, kitchen or restaurant service- Intermediate English and/or Swedish- Ability to attend the recruitment event in Malmö on October 20th
Practical informationLocation: Malmö— the exact venue will be announced laterDate: October 20th — the exact time will be announced laterPlease note: Only candidates whose profiles match the employers' requirements will be invited to attend the event.
We look forward to receiving your application!

Important:This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Malmö (visa karta)
000 00  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Hotel

Jobbnummer
10023285

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