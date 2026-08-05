Recruitment Event for Hotel and Restaurant Professionals
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening / Servitörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla servitörsjobb i Malmö
2026-08-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening i Malmö
, Halmstad
, Göteborg
, Nacka
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.
Are you looking for your next opportunity in the hospitality industry?Join Connecting Jobs and TENT in Malmö on October 20th for a recruitment event where you will have the opportunity to meet several hospitality employers in one place.
What to expect:- Short, speed-dating-style interviews with hiring employers- The opportunity to attend several interviews during the same event- A chance to introduce yourself directly to employers and make a strong first impression
Available positions:- Housekeeping staff- Breakfast staff- Kitchen staff- Waiters and waitresses
Requirements- Previous experience in hospitality, such as housekeeping, kitchen or restaurant service- Intermediate English and/or Swedish- Ability to attend the recruitment event in Malmö on October 20th
Practical informationLocation: Malmö— the exact venue will be announced laterDate: October 20th — the exact time will be announced laterPlease note: Only candidates whose profiles match the employers' requirements will be invited to attend the event.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Important:This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Malmö (visa karta
)
000 00 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Hotel Jobbnummer
10023285