Recruitment Development Manager
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Älmhult
2023-08-17
Our business is about developing products. Sit down in your POÄNG armchair or have a closer look at your BILLY bookcase, MALM chest of drawers or another IKEA product that you just cannot live without. Have an even closer look, feel the material. What do you imagine it takes to make that product?
Our product development goes throughout the value chain, working with materials, innovating new materials, developing products with our suppliers, right there on the factory floor, or online. We find new techniques to assemble and de-assemble furniture so that they can be a part of your life, for long.
We are now looking for a Recruitment Development Manager!
We're seeking a dynamic manager with future oriented mind in the area of Recruitment development (recruitment, sourcing, employer branding, succession, career paths and more) creating a holistic competence framework aligned with business goals. In this assignment you are responsible to strengthen the values-based recruitment, and lead the work of developing and designing methodologies, processes, and ways of working within the field of recruitment development. This is also an opportunity to lead the work of reducing bias in recruitment and assessment and securing integration of IKEA ED&I approach in a systematic way. In this role you work closely together with the recruitment development team and business owners to create outstanding people experience and build strong long-term relations with talents internally and externally.
In a close collaboration with Talent and Development colleagues, business stakeholders and P&C community you will lead the overarching recruitment development in Range by developing and executing recruitment plans, enabling business to find the best possible talent match for defined business competence- and team needs, and more. This means:
Lead the recruitment development team in Range, with accountability for business deliverables, as well as people responsibility.
Secure an outstanding candidate experience, and talent advising function.
Identify synergies and common ways of working for efficient and effective recruitment development, working proactively on forecasting and advanced planning of talent needs.
Support the business with subject matter expertise within recruitment development (attracting, recruiting, succession, employer branding etc) and talent advising.
Secure integration of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion approach and knowledge into the recruitment development.
Lead, participate and/or contribute to projects and networks connected to Talent & Development in Inter IKEA Group.
Location: Älmhult
For questions contact: jenny.hjalmar-akerblad@inter.ikea.com
or helena.naesstrom@inter.ikea.com
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by latest, 1st of September, 2023
