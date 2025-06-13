Recruitment Consultant (TA Specialist)
Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Södertälje
About the position
Are you passionate about recruitment and ready to make a real impact? Our client, a world leading provider of transport solutions based in Södertälje, is looking for a dedicated Recruitment Consultant (Talent Acquisition Specialist) to join their team and support the recruitment of finance professionals. You'll work closely with hiring managers to ensure we attract and hire the right talent, at the right time. This is a 12 month consultant assignment via Adecco starting immediately.
Key responsibilities
• Drive the full-cycle recruitment process, from kickoff meetings with hiring managers to final candidate selection
• Use a competency-based approach to ensure high-quality hires
• Manage approximately 20 recruitment processes simultaneously in a fast-paced environment
• Source and engage top candidates using LinkedIn Recruiter, with a focus on building pipelines for our key finance roles
• Collaborate with team members to share candidates and balance workloads
• Use SuccessFactors to manage all recruitment activities in line with global processes and compliance standards
About you
• Education: University degree in Human Resources or a related field
• Languages: Fluency in both Swedish and English is required
• Experience: Minimum 3 years of experience in full-cycle, competency-based recruitment
• A strong ability to prioritize, stay organized, and handle multiple processes simultaneously
• A collaborative team player who thrives in a dynamic and fast-moving environment
What We Offer
• A supportive and experienced TA team that values collaboration and quality
• A hybrid working model with the flexibility to work remotely 2-3 days per week
• An opportunity to be part of a global organization with clear processes and tools to support your success
Contact information
If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se
. Should you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter Maria von Schantz at 010-173 73 00. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se Kontakt
Business Manager
Maria von Schantz Jobbnummer
9387503