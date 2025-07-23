Recruitment Business Partners to H&M!
2025-07-23
Are you an experienced Recruiter with a background in logistics and supply chain recruitment? We're looking for talented individuals like you to help H&M shape the high-performing teams of the future. Apply today and be part of their journey!
OM TJÄNSTEN
H&M are on an exciting journey to become the best People Organisation in the industry and building a Recruitment Team that's proactive, forward-thinking, and set to shape the future of our business. "Our vision is to create a dynamic, strategic team that will serve as trusted advisors, driving talent and performance across the organization". This is an exciting opportunity to be part of something truly transformative. We're looking for experienced, passionate Recruitment Partners to join H&M on this journey and help build high-performing teams for tomorrow.
You'll be joining a collaborative Recruitment Team split across three core areas: Tech, Business, and Creative. While your focus will sit within one of these, you'll work closely with colleagues across the entire Recruitment function to share insights, align on best practices, and support wider hiring goals. You'll also partner with a broad range of stakeholders across the business, from Hiring Managers and HR Business Partners to Senior Leaders - playing a key role in shaping an exceptional hiring experience.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As Recruitment Business Partner, you will own the full recruitment life-cycle for key areas, ensuring high-quality execution and expertise. You'll work closely with Hiring managers and People Business Partners as a strategic advisor to guide hiring decisions. Sourcing will be a key focus of your role, and you will leverage market insights and technology to develop advanced talent sourcing strategies to attract top talent.
• Recruitment Delivery: Manage the full life-cycle of assigned roles, ensuring high expertise and quality.
• Advisory and Business Partnership: serve as a partner and advisor to hiring managers, ensuring expectation alignment and effective communication.
• Advanced Talent Sourcing Strategy and Assessment: build attraction strategies to proactively source top talents, develop proactive pipelines for key roles and pitch roles using functional EVP.
• Process Implementation & Cross Functional Collaboration: enable seamless communication between People Lifecycle, People Specialist Partnering and Business Functions to execute on process changes and apart to business needs.
• Competence Assessment: assess and steer the competence assessment process and prepare business interviews and advise on hiring decision.
• Job Offers and Onboarding: prepare, deliver, and negotiate job offers, provide feedback to candidates, and ensure a smooth handover to pre-boarding.
• Performance Monitoring and Improvement: connect recruitment strategy to Recruitment Leads roadmap, monitor performance KPIs and metrics, define action plans, and identify areas for improvement.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong recruitment experience specifically within supply chain and logistics
• Highly proficient in sourcing tools such as LinkedIn Recruiter & other search tools
• Exceptional stakeholder management skills
• Experience with Applicant Tracking Systems
• Strong organisational skills
• Excellent communication skills
• Comfortable using data to make decisions
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING AT H&M
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. An example of our benefits:
• 25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
• H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN H&M
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm, please apply with your CV in English as soon as possible but by the latest, 23rd of April 2025.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make. We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
