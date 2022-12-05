Recruiter to Volvo Cars Olofström
2022-12-05
We at Jefferson Wells are looking for a Blue-Collar Recruiter for Volvo Cars.
Would you like to influence and craft the technical strategy that helps Volvo Cars to grow and reach their goal of being an electric car company by 2030? Excellent, then we would like you to join them Recruitment team!
As a Recruiter, you will have a business-critical role, collaborating closely on both a strategic and operative level with hiring managers and stakeholders in product, engineering, and/or design to find, attract, and engage top talent.
Volvo Cars has only just begun this journey in earnest and you'll be joining them at a time when you can really have a great impact and help them set the tone for the next chapter in the company's history! This position is located in Olofström.
What you'll do
In this role, you will apply your passion for recruiting best practices to elevate the candidate experience across all touchpoints. You will contribute your knowledge of Blue-collar talent markets and sourcing methods to strategically advise your stakeholders on how to scale their teams most effectively.
You will act as an advisor and partner with Hiring Managers to understand their needs, fill current openings, and plan for the future. You will work with them and your fellow recruiters to build and maintain a pool of key talents and engage with them creatively and continuously to secure candidate involvement and a strong pipeline for upcoming recruitments.
You will be responsible for the full recruitment life-cycle, you will attract the right talent globally by proactively sourcing, searching, and connecting with people around the tech community. You will also work on gaining alignment across diverse managers and internal stakeholders on fair, effective, and efficient processes necessary to ensure diversity and a great candidate experience.
Who are you?
Volvo Cars expects that you are a Recruiter with around five or more years of experience in end-to-end recruitment.
You not only have experience with but enjoy the detective work and creativity required for proactive search and effective outreach methods. You should have experience crafting well-written outreach campaigns and job descriptions using the latest research on what works to find and attract diverse talent. Experience working in a global environment in both agency and in-house recruitment, particularly with Blue-Collars companies and Industries. Fluency in Swedish is also required.
We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Required skills
* Human Resources
* Recruiting
* Sourcing
* Communications
Languages
English - Proficient
Swedish - Native
Please note! All CV's must be in English.
You likely have many offers - why choose Jefferson Wells?
Jefferson Wells Finance have access to the most exciting customers and assignments within Finance - which gives you a great opportunity to build up your knowledge and networking in the industry!
As a consultant at Jefferson Wells Finance you will get a Consultant Manager that has experience within the local market and big personal network. The Consultant Manager will support you in ensuring that you receive the assignments, training and coaching needed to grow as a person and as a professional consultant.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Daniella Bergström, phone: 0455-302788 or mail: daniella.bergstrom@manpower.se
We work with ongoing selection and this position may be filled before the final application date, so send your application as soon as possible.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part of ManpowerGroup who is Sweden's leading recruitment and staffing company with tens of thousands of attractive employers across the country as our clients. With our extensive network, locally as well as globally, we can offer many exciting job vacancies to help you build your career, both in the short and long term. With us, you can apply for full-time or extra jobs alongside the studies.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Assignment period
Assignment period
16 Jan 2023 - 30 Sep 2023
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-12
