Recruiter to Carabiner AB

Are you ready for a new challenge? Do you want to work in a forward-looking, expanding technology consulting company with a focus on technology specialists? Do you also want to have fun at work? Then you could be the one we are looking for!
Welcome to Carabiner AB. We are in an expansive stage and are now looking for a recruiter. We have strong ties to the development of autonomous vehicles and electromobility where we now have great demand for our services. Our company is based on a learning culture for personal and professional development.
Who are you?
You have a sales personality and enjoy meeting new people. You are driven and results-oriented and can work independently. You are interested in people from different backgrounds and speak excellent English. You want to become an expert in technology recruitment!
What will you do?
The role involves being responsible for the operational work for the company's skills supply. Your focus is on ensuring the flow of qualified candidates within engineering for the various vacant positions that Carabiner needs to fill. This means driving recruitment processes from start to finish, everything from administering job advertisements on various channels and actively seeking candidates via various networks such as LinkedIn to creating contact with the candidate and guiding them through the various steps in the recruitment process. You register the candidates' information and the activities you do with the candidates in Excel, which we use as a candidate management system.
During the evaluation phase, you work together with the recruiting manager, plan and participate in a longer interview, possible tests and reference checks. Finally, you agree with the candidate on the terms and conditions, write an employment contract, and help the new employee to enter the company and feel welcome once the employment begins. As we also work with non-European personnel, the work also involves following the Swedish Migration Board's work permit processes, where applicable, and helping the employee settle into their new country.
As English is our corporate language, it is important that you are comfortable communicating both verbally and in writing in English, both with candidates and internal staff. All documentation and administration are also in English.
At Carabiner we are constantly working on getting better at what we do, so your ideas and thoughts on how we can improve are always welcome! It is also important to have a good structure in the work and that our processes are followed and improved. You are involved in setting goals and strategies for recruitment and to continuously present the status of progress.
It can also involve:
In addition to recruitment, you will also work with company marketing and update the website and our pages in various social media such as Linkedin. You will also work with various tasks to create well-being in the workplace, which can include both arranging activities and ordering desired materials for the office.
You have:
You have a bachelor's degree in business administration, human resources or similar. You have previously worked with recruitment in the automotive industry or other technical industry, especially for software and system-roles. You have also worked with recruitment at an international level and assisted employers with relocation advice.
For this role, we would like to see that you have worked operationally and strategically with sales and marketing, preferably on an international level. You are used to working in an international environment with English as the working language. You are comfortable and experienced user of Excel in your daily work.
For this role, it is meritorious if you have:
• Started your own company within sales or recruitment.
• Proficient in Turkish or Persian, as we recruit several engineers from both Turkey or Iran.
• Worked with start-up companies.
Who are we?
Carabiner is a technology consulting company within software-based systems that is on an exciting growth journey. Since the start in 2015, we have grown to 17 employees and our plan is to continue expanding. You will be part of a management team of three people who work together to drive the company forward, where an important part is finding and recruiting the best candidates. At Carabiner, we know that our employees are our greatest asset, and we have a strong focus on supporting them in their careers, the development of our consultants is our success. One of our strengths is that we have different backgrounds and experiences that contribute to our ability to develop each other.
We aim to have a large proportion of women in the company, where we currently are around 40%. To create a good sense of cohesion at Carabiner, we regularly meet with all employees, partly at our office in central Gothenburg and partly through social activities such as AWs, dinners, family days and trips.
How to apply and connect
If this sounds like a role for you, do not hesitate to apply. We will start the recruitment process immediately and hope to fill this role as soon as possible. You are most welcome to apply!
Send your application to career@carabiner.se
and mark your application with "Recruiter 2025".
Want to know more?
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Recruitment Manager Victor Holkert at victor.holkert@carabiner.se Så ansöker du
