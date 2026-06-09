Recruiter needed!
Perido AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Göteborg Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
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Are you passionate about connecting people with opportunities and creating an exceptional candidate experience? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where no days are the same? Join our client as a Recruiter and play a key role in shaping the hiring journey—from first contact to successful onboarding.
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for a Recruiter for our client, an exciting and forward-thinking company in the automotive industry. The company is based in Gothenburg where this position is located.
Your daily tasks
As a Recruiter you will play a key role in creating a smooth, supportive, and well-organized hiring experience for both candidates and hiring teams. This role ensures that every step of the recruitment process—from job posting to maintaining accurate candidate data—runs efficiently and reflects a positive, professional employer brand.
Main responsibilities:
Manage full-cycle recruitment for junior to mid-level roles across multiple departments, ensuring high-quality hiring outcomes.
Coordinate the end-to-end interview process, including scheduling, interview preparation, and communication with candidates and hiring teams.
Maintain candidate records and recruitment data in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) with accuracy and consistency.
Serve as a primary point of contact for candidates, ensuring timely, warm, and professional communication at every stage.
Promote an inclusive and respectful candidate journey that reflects the company's values.
Handle recruitment related inboxes, inquiries, and administrative tasks with clarity and care.
Provide guidance to hiring managers on interview logistics, timelines, and recruitment process steps.
Identify opportunities to improve recruitment operations through more efficient workflows or enhanced tools.
Support employer branding, engagement and onboarding activities as needed
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you are a people-oriented professional with strong interpersonal and communication skills, able to build trust and maintain positive relationships with candidates, hiring managers, and senior stakeholders alike. You are proactive, highly organized, and comfortable managing multiple recruitment processes simultaneously while keeping attention to detail. As the operational backbone of the talent acquisition function, you ensure recruitment activities run smoothly, communication remains clear, and candidates stay engaged throughout the hiring journey. Your ability to balance structure, efficiency, and a great candidate experience contributes directly to building strong and diverse teams across the organization.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Bachelor degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field
Minimum 3 years of experience in recruitment, HR administration, or a similar support role
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Comfortable working with recruitment systems (ATS)
Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and shifting priorities in a fastpaced environment
High attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy
Experience recruiting for technical and non-technical roles
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken; additional languages are a plus
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2027-03-31. Start 2026-08-17.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35886 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35886". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9955680