Recruiter Internship
Envoi AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Envoi AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Västerås
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
In 2018 we launched Envoi AB with the ambition to be the best consulting agency in tech of actively supporting clients with top talents. Now we have successfully recommended candidates for multiple jobs in various tech companies, and companies are basically lining up to try the service.
Accordingly, we are looking to strengthen our talent acquisition team and we will begin the process by on-boarding that mainly will work with us at our new office Globen.
THE JOB: HEADHUNTING, COMMUNICATION & SOURCINGINNOVATION:
At Envoi you'll be working with headhunting. Your core task will be to identify and communicate with candidates that match various job opportunities mainly using the Envoi database, but also through other methods.
We are also building a talent pool of top candidates that you'll support building. Your ultimate goal should be to ensure that our clients utilizing Envoi are guaranteed a successful hire.
REQUIREMENTS:
• Because most candidates in our database are most internationals we prefer that you speak English and it's a plus if you understand Swedish.
• Positive attitude, self-driven and proactive.
• Past experience from administrative jobs where communication is key.
• You must be familiar with recruitment.
For the right candidate there is a great chance for a full-time position. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Envoi AB
(org.nr 556984-5133), http://www.envoi.se Jobbnummer
7882793