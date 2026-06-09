Recruiter
Avaron AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Göteborg Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play an important role in creating a hiring experience that feels structured, professional, and welcoming from first contact to final stage. In this role, you work close to both candidates and hiring teams, making sure recruitment processes run smoothly, communication stays clear, and every interaction reflects a strong employer brand.
You will be part of a broad talent acquisition environment with recruitment needs across multiple departments and both technical and non-technical roles. This is a role for you who enjoy combining hands-on recruitment with coordination, administration, and continuous improvement. It is a great opportunity if you want to contribute to strong and diverse teams while influencing how recruitment operations are run day to day.
Job DescriptionYou will manage full-cycle recruitment for junior to mid-level roles across multiple departments.
You will coordinate the full interview process, including scheduling, interview preparation, and communication with candidates and hiring teams.
You will maintain candidate records and recruitment data in the ATS with accuracy and consistency.
You will act as a main point of contact for candidates and ensure timely, warm, and professional communication throughout the process.
You will help create an inclusive and respectful candidate journey that reflects the organization's values.
You will handle recruitment-related inboxes, inquiries, and administrative tasks in a structured and reliable way.
You will support hiring managers with interview logistics, timelines, and process guidance.
You will identify and drive improvements in recruitment workflows, coordination, and tools.
You will also support employer branding, engagement, and onboarding activities when needed.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
Minimum 3 years of experience in recruitment, HR administration, or a similar support role.
Experience recruiting for technical and non-technical roles.
Comfortable working with recruitment systems and ATS tools.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and shifting priorities in a fast-paced environment.
High attention to detail and a strong commitment to accuracy.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Nice to haveAdditional language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7875530-2042815". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9954208