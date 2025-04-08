Recruiter
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you an experienced recruiter looking for a new challenge? We at Maandag® Nordic are now looking for a Recruiter that has experience within the field of Engineering and experience in recruitment on an international level and with high speed. We are expanding in the North region of Sweden, and are excited to now find our next colleague up North!
Start: According to agreement, as soon as possible
Extent: Full time
Location: Skellefteå/Piteå/Luleå
About the role
In the role as Recruiter, you will play a crucial part in our expansion in the Northern regions of Sweden. We are in the start face of building up our team, both in Stockholm and in the Northern part, and you will be an important member of our operations team. You will work hands on with recruitment handling the whole recruitment process, with focus on the field of Engineering in the region. We believe that strong relations with our clients is one of the main keys to success, so you'll work closely with our Account Manager in the region to understand and help our clients in the best possible way.
Since we are still in the start face, you will also get the opportunity to give a lot of input to our processes and how to improve our international way of working. In these questions, you will work closely with our Lead Recruiter located in Stockholm, to set up a strategic plan on how to expand in the region.
What you'll be doing
• Handling the entire recruitment process from start to finish, though both search and handling the incoming applications, interviews, references and hiring
• Finding the best candidate by building strong relations with our clients together with our Account Manager
• Work with housing and relocation partners, to help relocating of our future consultants
• Field management, supporting our consultants that are out on assignments at our clients
• Working strategically with our processes and improving our international way of working together with our Lead Recruiter
We are looking for someone who has:
• Relevant higher education within Human Resources or similar
• Experience in working in a high paced environment and delivering within a tight deadline
• Experienced in international recruitment
• Experience of recruiting professionals within the field of Engineering
• Fluent in English both in written and verbal form (Swedish is a plus)
It's also good if you have:
• A broad network of Engineering professionals and/or suppliers within Europe
To thrive in the role as a Recruiter with us at Maandag® Nordic, we believe it's important that you enjoy thinking creatively, sharing your thoughts and opinions, are organized, and want to be challenged and grow in your role. Being flexible in your work approach and enjoying working towards challenging goals is also key. Ersättning
